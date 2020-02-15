Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea interested in Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze

Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea are all considering a summer move for Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze.

Premier League leaders Liverpool were linked with a £30million bid in January but, while their interest is long-standing, no formal offer was made.

Villarreal value Chukwueze at around £60million.

The 20-year-old is a highly promising talent, fast and skilful.

He is a Nigeria international, however, and that could work against him following the announcement that the Africa Cup of Nations will revert back to it’s January format when it is hosted by Cameroon next year.

Sportsmail revealed Liverpool and City’s interest last year and they have been joined by Chelsea with Chukwueze able to play on either wing or behind the striker.