Liverpool, Manchester Utd and Man City are ‘interested in Marash Kumbulla’

Liverpool and Manchester United are among the clubs keeping tabs on Verona starlet Marash Kumbulla, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 20-year-old defender has impressed in Serie A this season and is rated at around £25million ahead of the summer transfer window.

Manchester City are also said to be interested in Kumbulla, while Borussia Dortmund have watched him a number of times this season ahead of a potential move.

The Italian publication also claim that several top clubs in Spain are following the talented centre back.

Verona, who sit sixth in the table, are likely to consider selling Kumbulla at the end of the season as they look to secure a much-needed financial boost.

The Albania international has made 18 appearances in all competitions this season and won his first and only cap for his country back in October.

Although Liverpool are not in the market for a first-choice central defender this summer, Kumbulla is seen as one for the future.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in the market for new players when the season ends as he attempts to strengthen his squad following another disappointing campaign.

City, meanwhile, are on the hunt for at least two defenders, with Pep Guardiola determined to revamp his back four.

Pau Torres, Lewis Dunk and Milan Skriniar are reportedly on City’s list of targets, with the future of John Stones up in the air.