Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana set to leave with Arsenal and Tottenham interested

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana is set to leave Anfield in the summer, following the expiration of his contract.

The 31-year-old, who signed from Southampton in July 2014, will be available on a free transfer and a series of clubs have already begun to register an interest.

Lallana’s contract comes to an end in June and the player has expressed a determination to play more regular first-team football.

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham are each monitoring the situation, and are placed to make offers to the player’s representatives.

Tottenham lost playmaker Christian Eriksen to Serie A giants Inter Milan in January, while Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is on the lookout for ball-playing midfielders as he attempts to bring a possession-based style back to the Emirates.

Leicester City are also watching the player, with manager Brendan Rodgers keen to add to his midfield ranks.

Lallana signed for Liverpool during Rodgers’ reign, and played briefly for the northern Irishman before later going on to flourish under successor Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool parted with £25million to take Lallana from Southampton, and handed the playmaker a fresh deal in February 2017, understood to be worth in the region of £150,000 per week putting the player in the upper bracket of earners at Anfield.

So far Liverpool have moved to tie down all first team players whose contracts are on the verge of expiring, apart from Lallana and fellow midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, who has has 18 months left on the five-year contract he signed when joining from Newcastle.

Lallana has made 13 Premier League appearances for the Reds this season, scoring one goal so far.

His strike proved to be a crucial one, after coming off the bench against rivals Manchester United to earn a late draw at Old Trafford. That fixture, played in October, still remains the only source of points dropped for Liverpool all season.

In 2016 Lallana was voted England’s Player of the Year, receiving the largest portion of votes and beating team-mates Jamie Vardy (second) and Wayne Rooney (third) to the accolade.