Liverpool moves up to second place in the Premier League after defeating Brentford 3-0.

Manchester City, who are currently in first place, lead Liverpool by 11 points.

The Reds cruised to victory at Anfield thanks to goals from Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Takumi Minamino.

Liverpool increased their point total to 45 with one game remaining