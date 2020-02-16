Liverpool ‘only have until APRIL to activate Timo Werner’s £51m release clause

Liverpool look to be leading the chase to land Timo Werner from RB Leipzig in the summer, but may have to commit to a deal long before the transfer window even opens.

Despite dominating England and Europe over the past year, the Reds are looking to strengthen their attacking options this summer and Werner is among the continent’s most feared forwards.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been boosted with the knowledge that the Germany international has a relatively small release clause of £51million, but according to German daily Bild that option is set to expire in April.

Although he will still be available to buy after that point, it would come at a much increased cost with the German side then free to dictate a transfer fee.

Werner is part of a Leipzig side that have taken a credible title challenge to Bayern Munich this term as they trail the champions by just a point in the Bundesliga.

In a bid to end Bayern’s seven-year domination in Germany, Werner has struck 20 goals in just 21 games.

Klopp sees the striker as an ideal way to further strengthen his attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Given the heavy rotation Klopp has had to enforce on his side this term, the addition of a world-class striker is the perfect way to ease the burden on his favoured current three.

Klopp will be able to make a better judgement of Werner’s ability to cope in the Premier League next week when Leipzig travel to Tottenham in the Champions League.

The last-16 encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will mark the first time Leipzig and Werner have faced English opposition.