Liverpool outsourced Covid testing to a local firm before Arsenal false positives, angering Premier League clubs.

For Covid testing, the Premier League hires a company called Prenetics.

It also has a good track record of efficiency, with very few false positives reported.

While Prenetics is used by the majority of clubs, the Premier League allows different companies to perform the testing.

Liverpool outsourced their testing to a local firm ahead of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal, which was postponed due to a large number of false positives, according to SunSport.

The number of false positives reached double digits, with Jurgen Klopp and his assistant Pep Lijnders among them.

Only Trent Alexander-Arnold was found to have signed a contract with Covid.

Despite other clubs’ dissatisfaction with the situation, the EFL will not investigate Liverpool.

And, while the club will argue that it was not their fault, it is not a good look for Liverpool.

Maybe they’ll switch firms now and go with Prenetics like the other clubs.

ARSENAL made an unusual decision by ending defender Harry Clarke’s loan in the Scottish Premiership and sending him back to another team in the same league.

Clarke has been one of the few Arsenal loan players to shine this season, making 17 appearances for Ross County and impressing.

Because of his outstanding performance, Glasgow Rangers attempted to sign him on a permanent basis.

But, rather than giving Clarke a chance in the Championship, Arsenal ended his loan spell at Ross County and sent him back to the Premiership to play for Hibs.

Arsenal may have had their reasons, but loaning a player to two clubs in the same league – in the same season – is unusual.

The Premier League’s REFS and assistants deserve a pat on the back for ensuring that football matches are played without major Covid issues.

Despite all of the problems at clubs, there have only been a few positive tests since the coronavirus outbreak began, necessitating last-minute changes of officials.

When there are 22 Select Group 1 referees and 28 assistant referees, that’s a lot of work.

The Premier League can also use 18 full-time Select Group 2 referees, who not only officiate EFL games but also serve as fourth officials in the Premier League on occasion.

Aside from testing on a regular basis, referees have been urged to be extra cautious in their daily activities.

Wherever possible, the Premier League has also reduced the…

