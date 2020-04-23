Liverpool player’s brother expecting ‘many offers’ for his £28m sibling

Xherdan Shaqiri’s brother thinks “there will be many offers” for the Liverpool winger in the next transfer window with speculation he could leave.

Reports at the end of March said that Sevilla are ‘are planning to submit a formal bid’ for Shaqiri with ‘multiple European clubs’ interested.

Roma and CSKA Moscow are two other clubs that fancy Shaqiri with Liverpool prepared to let him leave for £28m, which would be a tidy profit on the £13m Liverpool paid to Stoke City for him in 2018.

Shaqiri’s brother, Erdin, told Kosovan TV (via Swiss newspaper Blick): “I think there will be many offers for Xherdan in the summer. Already in January there was concrete interest from two or three clubs. These – their names have already been taken up in various media – will knock again.”

Erdin added: “Xherdan’s situation in Liverpool is not easy because of several minor injuries that lasted longer than we thought. Coach Jürgen Klopp is in talks with him about more game practice – we have to wait and see.

“I think Xherdan deserves a lot more. He was unlucky with his injuries. But every time he could play again, he did his job and changed the game.”

