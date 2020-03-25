Liverpool ‘plot £7m move for Schalke’s “new Joel Matip” Malick Thiaw’ as teen stalls on a new deal

The ‘new Joel Matip’ could be on his way to Anfield, with Liverpool weighing up a move for Schalke’s Malick Thiaw.

The towering centre-half is just 18-years-old but has been impressing for Schalke’s under-19 side, and briefly made his debut in the Bundesliga this season.

The Reds’ scouts have been impressed by the talent and according to the Mirror, the world champions could swoop in to trigger the teen’s bargain £7million release clause.

Thiaw’s contract runs out in 2021 and Schalke are scrambling to secure him long term, so Liverpool will have to move fast.

After previously featuring for Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach’s youth setups, Thiaw has been progressing through Schalke’s academy since 2015.

The teen – who can choose between Senegal, Finland and Germany for his international career – draws comparisons to Matip for his strength and poise.

Matip also came through Schalke’s academy, joining the Reds on what turned out to be a sensational free transfer in 2016.

The Cameroon international, who was also born in Germany, has gone on to form a vital part of the Reds squad in their Champions League and Club World Cup wins under Jurgen Klopp.