Liverpool ‘preparing’ €90m offer ‘at the express request’ of Klopp

Barcelona’s financial situation could give Liverpool hope as they pursue a deal for Ousmane Dembele, according to reports in Spain.

There was speculation back in June that Liverpool would move for Dembele with the Reds linked with a host of forwards to provide back-up to their front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

The report at the time in Don Balon claimed that the Reds were prepared to pay Barcelona’s €150million (£133m) asking price for the France international, who has struggled with injuries since his move to Spain.

The France forward was reportedly unhappy back in December 2018 at Barcelona, who were convinced he had a gaming addiction, while there have been a number of off-field incidents that have frustrated Barca staff.

And now Liverpool have been credited with interest again as Spanish publication Sport (via Sport Witness) reckon that Jurgen Klopp has made it his ‘objective’ to bring Dembele to Anfield in the next transfer window.

The report says Barcelona’s view is that Dembele is ‘non-transferable’ but the current coronavirus outbreak could apparently have an impact on the Catalan club’s ability to hold onto their key players.

Sport adds: ‘The Blaugrana club has been forced to apply a 70 percent salary reduction to all its professional athletes and an ERTE to the rest of the club’s workers’.

That means Liverpool have reportedly seen their opportunity to land Dembele and are ‘preparing’ a €90m proposal ‘at the express request’ of Klopp.

The F365 Show is on hiatus until the football returns. Subscribe now ready for its glorious comeback. In the meantime, listen to the latest episode of Planet Football’s 2000s podcast, The Broken Metatarsal.