Liverpool ‘RE-OPEN Melwood training ground for three players at a time to train alone

Liverpool have partially reopened their training base at Melwood to enable players to resume training in isolation.

The Reds voluntarily suspended activity at their West Derby base on March 13 after the Premier League announced the suspension of fixtures due to coronavirus.

Since then, each player has followed a training programme from home, while group sessions have been conducted through video conferencing software.

Liverpool took the decision to make Melwood available because exercising in the city’s parks and running on roadside pavements has become difficult for several players.

The Premier League leaders have not yet reopened the building of the training facility, only allowing access to the training pitches at this stage, and less than half of Klopp’s squad has opted to take advantage.

The base will only be open for a couple of days a week.

There are no coaching staff on site, although a member of the medical department has accompanied players to oversee their running from a distance.

Liverpool’s move is a tentative first step as Premier League clubs move towards ‘Project Restart’ in a bid to complete the remaining 92 games of the English top flight season behind closed doors.

Liverpool need six points to guarantee their first league title in 30 years.

The club is preparing to leave Melwood at the end of the season but may be forced to stay for another year because of the pause in construction at the new training facility in Kirkby.