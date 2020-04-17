Liverpool signing given huge boost amid recent struggles

Takumi Minamino will “establish himself” at Liverpool “over time”, according to Salzburg head coach Jesse Marsch.

Minamino joined Liverpool from Salzburg in a £7.5m January deal but has struggled to break into Jurgen Klopp’s first team.

The Japan international has discussed his period of adaptation, with four substitute appearances and three FA Cup starts thus far returning no goals or assists.

Klopp has actually sought to blame some of his teammates at times but Marsch, who oversaw Minamino’s final few months in Austria, believes “he’ll figure things out and get better as he goes”.

“When I came [to the club], I knew he was going to be a big part of what we were about. He’s smart, very clever,” he told ESPN FC.

“He’s not pure explosive but he understands football, he understands how to make final plays and tactics.

“What you have in Liverpool is so many talented and experienced players that play ahead of him, so it might take a while for Taki to establish himself in that group.

“I think over time, they’re going to figure out more and more and more that he can play almost any of the front six positions for Liverpool.

“Because he’s so smart and clever, he’ll figure things out and get better as he goes.

“I’ve heard that in training he’s done really well and they’ve been really impressed, but in games it just hasn’t come together for him.

“It might take a little bit of time, but knowing Taki he’s a guy who has so much drive and will find a way to get better every day. It’ll only be a matter of time.”

