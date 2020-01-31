Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum BACKS Jurgen Klopp’s decision to play kids in FA Cup replay

Georginio Wijnaldum has backed Jurgen Klopp’s decision to play the kids in Liverpool’s FA Cup fourth-round replay against Shrewsbury.

The Reds manager made the decision after his side threw away a two-goal lead against the League One side on Sunday.

Klopp said Under 23 boss Neil Critchley will take charge of the replay instead and no senior players will take part as it is during the club’s winter break.

Wijnaldum, who is likely not to play in the game at Anfield, agrees with his manager.

‘Since I’ve been in the Premier League I’ve played the season without a winter break but I also know, before I came to the Premier League, how good it is for a player to have some rest,’ Wijnaldum told Sky Sports News.

‘After the rest you can go again. Your body is more rested than if you keep on going, so that’s a good thing.

‘As a player you want to be involved in every game there is but you also have to deal with your body and sometimes your body just says that it is not the right choice to do.

‘You just have to see how the situation is but if the manager decides that the younger players are going to play the game then we should accept it.’