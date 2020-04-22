Liverpool star may leave due to ‘bitter taste’ over Klopp snub

Sadio Mane could look to leave Liverpool after Jurgen Klopp backed Virgil van Dijk in the most recent Ballon d’Or vote.

Klopp publicly supported Van Dijk for the award late last year, despite teammates Mane, Mo Salah, Alisson, Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Georginio Wijnaldum also being shortlisted.

France Football suggest that has left a particularly ‘bitter taste’ for Mane, who had harboured hopes of emulating 1995 winner George Weah as an African holder.

Liverpool would hold out for a ‘very high’ price for the forward, believed to be around £150m.

Recent reports even claim the Reds have lined up Kylian Mbappe as his potential replacement if any such move comes to fruition.

Liverpool ‘are not sellers’ but might entertain a Mane sell, with Real Madrid ‘the only club’ in the running.

There is a ‘mutual’ respect between Mane and Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane, who ‘clearly appreciates’ the Senegal international. But any prospective deal requires that ‘all the planets are aligned’.

France Football add that Mane joining another Premier League club is ‘unimaginable’ and ‘inconceivable’, and while PSG could offer an alternative option, Real are the only genuine contenders.

We could not keep away from the camera for long so we made a Football365 Isolation Show. Watch it, subscribe and share until we get back in the studio/pub and produce something a little slicker…