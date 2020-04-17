Liverpool star says leaving former club was ‘hardest decision’

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has explained how leaving Arsenal for Liverpool “was the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make”.

Oxlade-Chamberlain left the Gunners to join Liverpool for £35m in 2017 and has been rewarded with winner’s medals in the Champions League, Club World Cup and Super Cup, as well as the enduring love of Jurgen Klopp.

But the England international insists the motivating factor behind departing Arsenal was not to win trophies at Anfield, but to have more opportunities to play in central midfield.

“I wouldn’t say I wanted to leave Arsenal because I didn’t believe we could win,” he said.

“I just didn’t believe I was going to be able to play where I wanted to play and that was it.

“Me winning the Champions League was obviously a dream come true and a massive bonus but I didn’t feel like ‘Ah, I told you so’ [at Arsenal].

“It was a big decision for me to leave a club like Arsenal. It was everything I knew at the top level for seven years. When you’ve been at a club like that for seven years…it’s a club where you love being and it’s more than just a football club, it’s a family culture.

“When I had to make the decision to leave, it was the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make and to be honest there was a part of me that didn’t know if it was the right thing.

“I feel a lot of my best performances for Arsenal came in midfield but I never played consistently in that position.

“The first game of that season I switched with Hector [Bellerin]. First game I played on the left, he played on the right and second game we switched.

“I thought ‘I’ve got to take the risk, I’ve got to take the chance. I don’t want to look back at the end and think I didn’t try.’”

The F365 Show is on hiatus until the football returns. Subscribe now ready for its glorious comeback. In the meantime, listen to the latest episode of Planet Football’s 2000s podcast, The Broken Metatarsal.