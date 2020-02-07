Infosurhoy

Liverpool stars set for £4m bonus if they go on to lift Premier League title

Liverpool’s players will share a bonus pot of over £4million for winning the Premier League this season, Sportsmail can reveal. 

Jurgen Klopp’s record-breaking side are on course to seal the club’s first championship in 30 years as early as next month having established a 22-point lead after just 25 matches. 

All players who have played in the Premier League this season will be eligible for the bonus, which will be paid on a sliding scale determined by their number of appearances. 

First-team regulars will bag approximately £150,000 on top of the standard win bonuses they get during the season. 

Klopp is also in line for a significant bonus as the new four-and-a-half-year deal he signed in December included several performance incentives on top of his £15m salary.

Liverpool’s squad received £7m for winning the Champions League last season.

Meanwhile, midfielder Adam Lallana will be available on a free transfer this summer. 

He is out of contract in June and is eager to play more regularly, with Arsenal, Spurs and Leicester monitoring him.

