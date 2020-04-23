Liverpool start negotiations to bring in free agent from Chelsea

15 SHARES Share Tweet

Liverpool are in negotiations to bring Willian to Anfield from Chelsea on a free transfer, according to reports.

The Brazil winger has been locked in discussions over a new deal, previously revealing he was holding out for a three-year extension with Chelsea only offering two-year terms.

With Newcastle United set for a huge takeover, Willian has been the subject of interest from the Magpies, while he has also been linked with a transfer across London to Tottenham or Arsenal.

FEATURE: Top ten most valuable players with expiring contracts

And now Spanish newspaper Sport (via Sport Witness) claims Willian has started negotiations with Premier League side Liverpool.

The terms would provide Willian with ‘very favourable conditions’, hinting that Liverpool could give him a good wage packet with it being a free transfer.

If the Premier League season extends past June 30 then there is still the possibility that players out of contract such as Willian could be asked to play on past the expiry of their current deals.

“My contract really ends I think in July,” Willian said in mid-March.

“If I had to play on those dates, in these months, I think it would be no problem for me to end the league in a way which would be loyal to the club, as they always were with me, regardless of a signed paper.”

We could not keep away from the camera for long so we made a Football365 Isolation Show. Watch it, subscribe and share until we get back in the studio/pub and produce something a little slicker…