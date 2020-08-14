Liverpool target can ‘force his way’ into Klopp’s team

Brighton defender Ben White can “force his way” into Jurgen Klopp’s team at Liverpool, according to Newport County boss Michael Flynn.

White had his first taste of regular senior football under Flynn when he had a loan spell at Newport in the 2017/18 campaign.

The centre-back played in every Championship game while on loan at Leeds United last season, helping them to earn promotion to the Premier League.

His performances for Leeds mean that the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham have all been linked with a move for White.

And his former boss Flynn reckons he could flourish under Klopp’s guidance at Liverpool.

“I’d love to see him at Liverpool. I know Pep Lijnders, the assistant, he’s an unbelievable coach,” Flynn told talkSPORT.

“So I know he will help Ben improve. He’s got to do what’s best for Ben White. That could be getting a season in the Premier League with regular games at Brighton, which I think he could do.

“[Brighton boss] Graham Potter might want to keep him and bring him on and then sell him for more money after a year in the Premier League.

“That’s a decision for Ben, but for biased reasons, I’d be edging him towards Liverpool.”

Flynn added: “I’m that confident of Ben that I think he can force his way into any team. Let’s not forget, he’s going to have even better players around him, they’ll bring him on.

“Jurgen Klopp, as a manager, gets the best out of all his players. I can just see him improving again.

“Graham Potter will do the same, he’s got a very good record with young players. There is no guarantee he’ll get regular games for Brighton either.

“He’s got to make that decision and do it for the best footballing reasons and nothing else.

“I do really think he could play at the top, he’ll definitely get there. The sky is the limit for him because he’s such a grounded individual.”