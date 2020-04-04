Liverpool throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark refuses to rule out working for Man United or Spurs

Liverpool’s throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark has refused to rule out working for rivals Manchester United or Tottenham in the future.

The specialist coach used Twitter to explain recent quotes from an interview with German outlet Kicker where he claimed he may join another club at the end of the season.

Jurgen Klopp hired Gronnemark 18 months ago and the Reds have seen a significant improvement in ball retention during games.

But in the interview the coach hinted he could leave at the end of the campaign as being a freelancer means he is not tied down to a contract.

‘I don’t know, maybe I’ll be with Tottenham or Manchester United next year, as I’m not tied down as a freelancer,’ Gronnemark said when asked about his future.

‘I’m just not allowed to be a direct competitor in any one season, that’s my rule. That’s why I have already turned down a top offer from England this season.

‘But I would very much like to prove myself in Germany. I don’t know of anyone who does it professionally like I do.

‘But of course more and more people are recognising the potential, and now some co-trainers are looking into the subject.’

But Gronnemark clarified his comments on Twitter.

He said: ‘Just to put everything straight. I’m a freelancer. I make new contracts every summer. The mentioned clubs are just random to explain my position as a freelancer.

‘I’m very happy at LFC (Liverpool). Let’s see what the future brings. Stay safe.’

There were eyebrows raised when Liverpool hired a throw-in coach in August 2018 but the Dane has taught players throw-ins are a more serious part of the game than many often think they are.

The information Gronnemark provides is used by both the first-team and academy and has been successful across the club.