‘Liverpool title denial would be great for us’ – Ex-Man Utd defender

It would be “great” for Manchester United if Liverpool weren’t awarded the Premier League title this season, according to former Red Devils defender Rafael da Silva.

The Reds have built a 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League this season with Jurgen Klopp’s side close to winning the club’s first English top-flight title for 30 years.

The Premier League has been suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic with no end in sight and Rafael reckons it would be “great for” Man Utd if the season was voided and Liverpool weren’t awarded the title.

Rafael told MUTV: “I always say that when you get to 20 [Premier League titles] and you pass Liverpool was the best feeling. Everybody’s talking about how they’ve stopped the competition now [and they may not] go to 20 now.

“It will be hard for them, great for us! But that was my best moment.”

Speaking at the end of March, Jamie Carragher said that potential glory for his former side is of relatively little importance during the pandemic.

Carragher told Sky Sports’ The Debate: “Nothing is more important than health and beating the coronavirus, but I don’t think we should hide away from how much football means to us and how important it is in people’s lives – not just Liverpool supporters but everyone right up and down the country.

“It doesn’t bother me when football starts again. I just feel that so much has been put into this season by so many people, I don’t know how you can stop it.

“We all know Liverpool were, or are, going to go on and win the league. They only need to win one or two games.”

“But if the league stops, it just doesn’t feel right. Yes, Liverpool may be given the league, that’s what people are saying. But there will always be something there that just didn’t feel quite right about it.

“But that’s not going to affect Liverpool economically, or what division they are in. Teams going out of the Premier League really struggle to get back into the Premier League, so that could affect them for four or five years.

“If Leeds don’t get up this season, for example, that could stop them for four or five years and maybe they lose their manager, who knows?

“That’s why I say Liverpool isn’t the most important thing. It’s the teams who are going to lose huge sums of money in completely different divisions.

“So this season has to finish because it impacts next season, because of European places and Champions League places and so on.

“Whenever the date is that we get back to playing football, it needs to be finished. Then we have to be creative with next season.”

