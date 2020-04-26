Liverpool ‘to go head to head in transfer battle with Real Madrid for Diego Carlos’

Liverpool are reportedly set to compete with Real Madrid for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos.

The Reds were linked with the centre-back in January but reports at the time suggested they may wait until the summer.

And Marca believe Jurgen Klopp has reignited his interest in the 27-year-old with the Liverpool manager keen to find another partner for Virgil van Dijk.

Carlos only joined Sevilla in the summer of 2019 but hinted at the time he could use the club as a springboard.

‘It was clear to me that coming to Sevilla was a huge step in my career as it’s a big club,’ he said.

‘If one day I leave, it will only be for one of the top teams in the world.’

The defender has made 31 appearances this season and helped his team keep 13 clean sheets.

The LaLiga club bought Carlos from Nantes in £13.5million deal but he is believed to have a £65million release clause in his contract.

Joel Matip started the season as the regular partner for Van Dijk but injuries saw Joe Gomez cement his place as well as Dejan Lovren being utilised.

However, Klopp is thought to be keen to strengthen his options due to the injuries the Reds have suffered.

Jordan Henderson was forced to play as a makeshift centre-back during the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final victory over Monterrey.

However, Liverpool are said to have competition from both Real and Atletico Madrid as well as Barcelona.