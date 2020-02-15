Liverpool ‘to offload £30m Harry Wilson in summer’

Liverpool are reportedly ready to offload winger Harry Wilson in the summer, and are valuing the player around the £30million mark.

Wilson has already made something of a name for himself in English football, following successful loan spells with both Derby County and Bournemouth.

Despite the struggles of Eddie Howe’s side this season, Wilson has been a stand-out performer and contributed seven Premier League goals so far, from 21 appearances.

Though Liverpool highly rate the Welsh youngster, there is now an acceptance he will not challenge the Reds’ attacking line next season, according to Football Insider.

Once Wilson returns to Merseyside at the end of the campaign he will be entering the latter stages of his Liverpool contract.

The Reds will look to turn a tidy profit on the player who they originally signed as a member of their U9s youth ranks and schooled through the academy system.

The progression of local hero Curtis Jones has caught the attention of manager Jurgen Klopp, who is set to keep the midfielder on the books next season despite loan interest gathering pace.

Championship side Blackburn Rovers have made the youngster a priority signing, hoping the lure of regular first team football could sway a decision.

Liverpool however look set to keep hold of Jones and bring him into the first team fold, to provide midfield cover alongside the recently signed Takumi Minamino from RB Salzburg.