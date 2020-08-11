Liverpool to sign Kostas Tsimikas after electing against two transfer alternatives

Liverpool are closing on the signing of Kostas Tsimikas, after agreeing an £11.75million deal with Olympiacos.

The Reds have moved for the Greek international following a failure to secure Norwich defender Jamal Lewis.

The Reds opened up with offers of £10million and £12million for the Canaries left-back, but met resistance from Carrow Road.

Lewis was keen on a switch to Anfield to challenge first-choice Andy Robertson.

But with Norwich holding out for £20million – on a solid financial footing, they have no reason to sell cheap – Liverpool duly turned their attention elsewhere, with secondary targets on their radar.

One of those was Tsimikas, last seen playing for the Greek side in the Europa League against Wolves last Thursday – a game where Reds scouts were keeping close tabs on his display.

The full-back impressed on the left side of the Greeks’ defence, despite a 1-0 loss, doing a fine job against Adama Traore and attacking well also.

But there were also other names in the frame – one of whom the club’s transfer chiefs have been monitoring, and whom they analysed in further detail last week, as the move for Lewis stalled – and another whom hasn’t been on the list since last summer.

The latter is Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly, the England Under-21 international who moved to Dean Court from Bristol City in a £13million switch last summer.

Kelly endured an injury-hit start to life at Bournemouth, before making nine appearances as their season ended in relegation.

Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards and his staff monitored Kelly during his final season at Ashton Gate.

But they weren’t happy at seeing themselves used to ensure his switch to Bournemouth last summer, and despite having liked the left-footer’s ability to play left-back – and a belief that, standing in excess of 6ft, he may have a top level future at centre-back – they have not returned.

The other, also interesting a number of Premier League rivals, is Real Madrid’s Sergio Reguilon.

The 23-year-old has played a starring role for Sevilla in 2019-20, shining with regular action.

He scored a terrific solo goal in their Europa League last 16 win over Roma in Germany last week and has been a big hit at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

He ticks a lot of boxes with his defensive work and his ability to carry the ball and find a good delivery in the final third, and has been closely monitored – particularly with Reguilon having little future at Madrid, where Ferland Mendy is making the left-back spot his own, as the successor to long-term first choice Marcelo.

Chelsea, Everton and a number of others are also keeping tabs on a player who could leave Madrid for around £18million – when Sevilla’s Europa League bid eventually finishes.

But Liverpool have instead elected to push for Tsimikas after their own due diligence and monitoring of a player capped three times by his country.

They are keen to bring him in immediately, and are aware of his desire to join and prove himself, while Reguilon is still to sit down with Madrid to make a definitive decision over his long-term future.

Thus, the Greek is set to sign a four-year deal at Anfield worth £50,000-a-week.

Tsimikas previously spent time on loan in the Danish Superliga and Eredivisie with Esbjerg and Willem II respectively, and has been on Liverpool’s radar for some time as he has developed.

Now, they have made their move, to add greater depth and someone who it’s expected can both push and rival Robertson for the left-back berth in the coming years.

