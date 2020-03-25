Liverpool told ‘Mane will go to Real Madrid’ by former midfielder

Sadio Mane will leave Liverpool in the next transfer window to join Spanish giants Real Madrid but Mohamed Salah will stay, according to the Premier League club’s former midfielder Momo Sissoko.

There has been speculation over the past year that Mane could leave for Los Blancos following his brilliant performances for Liverpool.

The Senegal international has scored 16 goals and provided eight assists in all competitions this term as Liverpool have raced into a 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League standings.

When asked whether Salah would move to Real Madrid this summer, Sissoko replied to Europa Calcio: “No.

“I think Sadio Mane is likelier to, because he has the characteristics that Zidane wants – he really rates him.

“I think Sadio Mane will go to Real Madrid.”

On rumours that Paul Pogba could leave Manchester United for Real, Sissoko added: “I know that Zidane wants him at Real Madrid, but he’d like to return to Juventus.

“These kinds of situations don’t only come down to Pogba, but also to Manchester United – he’s under contract there until 2021.

“In my opinion, Pogba should find a team that makes him feel important so he can get back to his best.”

