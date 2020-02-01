Liverpool unveil statue of former boss Bob Paisley at Anfield

Liverpool have unveiled a statue at Anfield to celebrate the club’s most successful manager of all time, Bob Paisley.

A host of former players attended the ceremony at the stadium, where a bust portraying the iconic image of Paisley carrying an injured Emlyn Hughes off the field was revealed.

Phil Thompson, Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush were among the chorus of former players who turned up.

The sculpture was commissioned by Standard Chartered, the club’s main sponsors, and was donated as part of their programme celebrating their 10-year connection with Liverpool.

Speaking at the unveiling, the club’s CEO Peter Moore said: ‘Bob Paisley is one of the most successful English football managers of all time and led his team to greatness time and time again.

‘His contribution and commitment to Liverpool FC plays a huge part in the tremendous history of this football club, so it felt like a fitting tribute to his legacy to unveil our statue on Paisley Square at Anfield.’

Paisley’s son Graham was also in attendance. ‘It’s been a very moving process to be a part of and to see the statue from its original design to the physical structure we can now see here at Anfield,’ he told the club’s official website.

‘We’re incredibly grateful for this tribute to dad’s life, and the whole family is really happy with the result.’