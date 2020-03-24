Liverpool urged to ditch Salah for £130m Bundesliga star

Liverpool have been urged to ditch Mo Salah this summer, as long as they can sign Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

The Reds have been strongly linked with a move for the England star over the past 18 months, although there have been doubts over whether that could come at the expense of one of their famed front three.

But former Liverpool man Don Hutchison insists that the Anfield outfit could cope with the loss of Salah, but that Sadio Mane must be kept at all costs.

Despite being a fan of the Egypt forward, Hutchison feels he can do “the basic things really badly”.

“I wouldn’t accept £140m for Mane, I wouldn’t, I disagree, I wouldn’t,” Hutchison said during a debate on ESPN.

“They’re the same age but it’s Mo Salah that I watch every single week, and his numbers are astonishing don’t get me wrong and you can’t take that away from Mo Salah but… you watch Mo Salah and the guy does genius things but he does the most basic things so bad it’s untrue.

“He can’t pass a ball five yards, he seems to keep playing this ball where he tries to nutmeg everyone from whatever side he’s on, if he’s coming off the right flank onto his left, tries to play it to a striker through a body of players that’s never, ever on.

“And you watch him and go ‘Surely this has been coached, surely Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff have tried to coach Mo Salah, and he does the basic things really badly, yet his numbers are frightening and he scores a ridiculous amount of goals in the Premier League and the Champions League.

“So I would disagree, I think if you’re going to sell anyone and you had to sell one – don’t get me wrong, I wouldn’t sell any if I was Jurgen Klopp – but if one was to go and you offered Mo Salah for someone like Jadon Sancho, I maybe would take that swap.”