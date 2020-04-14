Liverpool urged to sign two players including ‘creative genius’

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson thinks his former club should attempt to bring Philippe Coutinho back to Anfield in the next transfer window, while he’s urged Jurgen Klopp to bring in cover at left-back.

Coutinho joined Barcelona in a move worth a potential £142m a matter of months before Liverpool reached the 2018 Champions League final.

The playmaker – currently on loan at Bayern Munich – is set to leave Barcelona in the summer, and a number of English clubs are thought to be interested.

When asked which parts of the team Klopp should look to improve this summer, Thompson told Sky Sports: “They are probably looking at that creative midfield player.

“Would you take Coutinho back? I would, in a heartbeat. I think he’s a creative genius. You look back at his Liverpool career and he was absolutely terrific. He’s not too old and I still think he could come back.

“It probably won’t happen but it’s that creative player just off the front three that would probably just tip the balance.”

Thompson added: “There’s some players who probably want to be playing more football who will move on this summer.

“Then you think about who could strengthen our core squad. I’d like to see a left-back come in. That would help out Andy Robertson if he misses a few games because there’s such a toll on him at the minute.”

Coutinho’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, recently said that his client would be keen on a move back to the Premier League.

“The fact I’m an Arsenal supporter is not a secret,” Joorabchian told Sky Sports.

“I don’t have any preference where the players go. I don’t try to push someone to one club or another. Everything is a possibility.

“After the Champions League game he played in England we had a long chat about it.

“The Premier League is something that he has always enjoyed playing in, and loved playing in, and would probably love to come back and play in.

“The question is what are going to be the financial conditions of all the clubs, including Barcelona and all the Premier League clubs at the end of this pandemic.”

