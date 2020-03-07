Liverpool vs Bournemouth – Premier League: Live score, lineups and updates

Liverpool welcome Bournemouth to Anfield in the Premier League early kick-off this Saturday afternoon as they look to bounce back after a run of shaky results.

Jurgen Klopp’s men surprisingly have lost three of their previous four games in all competitions and Bournemouth will see this as an unlikely opportunity to pick up some much-needed points in their desperate fight against relegation.

Can Bournemouth do the unthinkable and pile more misery on Klopp’s Reds or will common sense prevail and Liverpool return to winning ways?

Stay with us to find out as Sportsmail’s KISHAN VAGHELA will be providing all the build-up and live updates from this intriguing clash at Anfield.

Host commentator

Host commentator

Liverpool allow Junior Stanislas way too easily here, and the former West Ham man fires an effort straight at Adrian, who unconvincingly parries it behind for the corner.

The Spaniard then punches away the corner and the Reds break, but Bournemouth eventually recover possession.

70 – Mohamed Salah has scored 70 goals in his 100 Premier League appearances for Liverpool, seven more than any other player in their first 100 for the club (Fernando Torres, 63). King. #LIVBOU pic.twitter.com/4X6tzDML5p

That would have been a rare goal from open play for James Milner.

Mo Salah finds him with a lofted ball to the back post, but Milner isn’t quite comfortable on the volley and hits it straight at Ramsdale.

That’s another push that has gone unpunished today, with Milner shoving Fraser to the ground without a booking.

But Liverpool will not care as they lead for the first time in three games.

Mane notches his 17th goal of the season and the Bournemouth lead has been extinguished.

The visitors are badly caught out by the hosts, offering far too much space to Mane who is played through by an incisive pass from Van Dijk.

The Senegalese then curls home emphatically and Anfield rises.

Liverpool starting to really click into gear after that shock at the start of the game. Steve Cook’s injury has not helped the visitors, who will now need to ride this latest storm.

Simpson made a mistake for the Liverpool equaliser, but he makes amends of sorts buy clearing a definite goalscoring opportunity from Alexander-Arnold’s cross out for a corner, before Ake heads another cross away with Van Dijk lurking.

Much better from the hosts.

Mo Salah keeps up his record of scoring in every game he has played against Bournemouth.

Sadio Mane robs substitute Jack Simpson deep in the visitors’ half, but the Senegalese plays a poor ball to Salah.

That doesn’t matter to the Egyptian though, who takes a touch before firing past Ramsdale at the near post for his 70th league goal for the Reds on his 100th league appearance for them.

There are currently 52 points between these two sides, but the visitors have more than applied themselves in the first period of this first half.

Jurgen Klopp demands more urgency from his side after Milner clears the ball straight out of play.

Jack Simpson’s first involvement sees him gift the ball to James Milner, which eventually results in a corner, from which Wijnaldum goes down with a head injury after clashing with Ake’s left arm.

This is seriously bad news for the visitors, with Steve Cook appearing to have injured his hamstring during the Firmino chance.

The Bournemouth captain is replaced by Jack Simpson.

But that’s the first sighter for Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold clips a ball over for Roberto Firmino, who stabs an effort straight at Bournemouth keeper Aaron Ramsdale, who makes his 100th Premier League save this season.

Bournemouth are on the counter again, and this time Callum Wilson cannot quite find Billing.

This is hugely concerning for the hosts, who are now starting to leak goals with some regularity.

A pin drop can be heard around Anfield, and Adrian saves the hosts from going two down!

Mane loses Ake from a corner and the Dutchman heads firmly at Adrian, who tips it onto the bar and out for another corner.

In real time that definitely looked like a push by Callum Wilson on Joe Gomez. But on the replay, it just didn’t look that strong, so I guess the VAR deemed it normal contact, not clear and obvious.

This is absolutely bizarre from a Liverpool perspective.

Callum Wilson appears to nudge Joe Gomez in the back on the counter, but VAR referee Oliver has not seen it as enough to give a foul.

Billing then feeds Lerma, who squares for a tap in for Wilson. Liverpool perhaps didn’t carry on as they should have after the nudge, and Klopp has roared the fans to get behind the team.

Jurgen Klopp has made sic vhanges from the defeat at Chelsea, one of which is the return of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who delivers a couple of harmless crosses into the box.

The midfielder does then feed Alexander-Arnold but target Mo Salah is offside and the chance peters out.

The fans seemingly have their eyes on Wednesday night, but if James Milner’s pre-game speech hasn’t focused Liverpool then this early spell of possession will help the hosts settle down.

Bright start from Liverpool, with Virgil Van Dijk seeking to pick out Mo Salah, but Aaron Ramsdale claims.

The visitors get us underway at Anfield. Will Liverpool rectify their recent performances or can Howe’s men spring the almightiest of surprises?

We’re all set for the first Premier League game of the weekend, with this being a key game for both sides.

Will Liverpool take a step closer to the title or will Bournemouth sink closer to a return to the Championship?

The hosts need a pickup, and they probably couldn’t have picked a better side to come up against.

Liverpool have won their last five games against today’s opponents 17-0, and the last time the visitors avoided defeated and scored at Anfield was a 2-2 draw in April 2017.

That game three years ago was the only time Liverpool have failed to beat Bournemouth at home, and despite their recent run they will be confident of another victory today.

While Alisson joined Jordan Henderson on the sidelines this week, there was some positive injury news for Liverpool this week.

Naby Keita has missed the last two games but returned to training on Thursday.

But the news was not so good for Bournemouth, with second top scorer Harry Wilson ineligible to play against his parent club today.

Plenty of negative statistics have surfaced in recent days about Liverpool, but Bournemouth’s outlook is considerably more bleak.

Eddie Howe’s men have lost each of their last five away outings, and eight of their last nine in the top flight.

No team has lost more games on the road this season than the side who have just one win in their last five.

The south coast side also slipped into the bottom three last weekend – ironically courtesy of Watford’s victory against Liverpool.

Can Nigel Pearson’s men’s win serve as inspiration to Eddie Howe’s side, who also managed to beat Chelsea away this season?

Either way, it is an incredibly challenging period for Bournemouth right now, as they are set to face six of the current top seven in the final 10 games of the season.

Adrian’s blunder against Chelsea in midweek and the fact that the Reds’ first team have conceded seven goals in their last three games – as many as in their previous 20 outings – has increased anxiety about their defence.

But in attack, the numbers aren’t particularly brilliant either. The defeat at Watford was the first time Liverpool had failed to score in the league in a year, and they have not failed to score in succcessive top-flight games since May 2018.

There was just one shot on target in the Atletico Madrid and Watford games combined, and they also failed to find the net at Stamford Bridge too despite an improved performance.

Among all the doom and gloom at Anfield currently, the Reds can still beat one record should they record a 13th victory from their last 17 games against Bournemouth.

Should Klopp’s men win today, they will surpass Bill Shankly’s 1972 side’s run of 21 consecutive home wins in English top-flight football, currently the joint-highest.

The win would also move the Reds 25 points clear with 10 games remaining, and extend their unbeaten home run to 55 league games stretching back to April 2017.

Liverpool’s star man Mo Salah has extra reason to celebrate today as he marks his 100th Premier League game for Liverpool today.

He has scored 69 league goals in that time, and he will be confident of adding to that today given his record against Bournemouth.

The Egyptian has never failed to score against Eddie Howe’s men, netting seven goals in five appearances against them.

And should he find the net today, he would become the first Liverpool player since Michael Owen to score 20 goals in three successive campaigns in all competitions.

Amongst all the talks of records this season, Liverpool come into this game with more pressure than usual on their shoulders.

They will still win their first Premier League crown in 30 years, with just 12 more points needed, but achievements to match the greatest English sides are no longer possible for Klopp’s men.

The Reds lost their veil of invincibility after their defeat at Watford last weekend, whereas any hopes of matching Man United’s treble winning side of 1999 were dashed with a 2-0 defeat by Chelsea in the FA Cup in midweek.

Here is Ian Ladyman on a week from hell for Liverpool, with first-choice keeper Alisson joining captain Jordan Henderson on the sidelines.

Bournemouth XI to face Liverpool: Ramsdale, Stacey, S. Cook, Ake, Smith, L. Cook, Lerma, Billing, Fraser, C. Wilson, Stanislas

Substitutes: Boruc, Simpson, Rico, Surman, Gosling, Solanke, Surridge

Liverpool XI to face Bournemouth: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Milner, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Substitutes: Lonergan, Keita, Minamino, Lallana, Origi, Matip, Williams

Another weekend of Premier League action kicks off with leaders Liverpool in action against Bournemouth at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have lost three of their last four games – something that hadn’t happened since January 2017.

But they will feel confident of restoring confidence ahead of a crunch Champions League second-leg tie against Atletico Madrid in midweek against a Bournemouth side who slipped into the relegation zone last weekend.

We will have team news for you shortly.