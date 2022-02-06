Liverpool vs Cardiff (FA Cup fourth round): Live stream, TV channel, team news, and kick-off time

Liverpool vs Cardiff (FA Cup fourth round): Free live stream, TV channel, team news, and kick-off time

Liverpool face Cardiff City in the fourth round of the FA Cup, with the Bluebirds hoping to upset Jurgen Klopp’s weakened side.

After defeating Shrewsbury 4-1 in the third round, the Reds are expected to cruise past Cardiff City, who are 20th in the Championship.

As Manchester City appears to be running away with the Premier League title, Jurgen Klopp’s side will be chasing domestic glory this season.

Cardiff, on the other hand, will be looking to cause an upset against a weakened Liverpool side at Anfield.

Salah’s talisman will face teammate Sadio Mane in the AFCON final on Sunday, but both will be looking to play against Leicester next Thursday.

After being out of action since September due to injury, Klopp has confirmed that starlet Harvey Elliott will be in the squad for the game.

Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara, both silky midfielders, will return from AFCON and injury, respectively, though Thiago may not be ready for minutes just yet.

Mo Salah and Sadio Mane are both unavailable for selection due to their participation in the AFCON final later in the day at 7 p.m. – a true Super Sunday for Liverpool supporters.

Harry Arter, who has a calf injury, is out for the Bluebirds.

Sol Bamba, Callum Paterson, and Matthew Connolly are all out for the rest of the season.

Neil Warnock will almost certainly field the same lineup as he did on Tuesday night.

