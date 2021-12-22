Liverpool vs Leicester: Player evaluations, reactions, and analysis as the Reds complete their Carabao Cup comeback

Despite fielding a weakened team at Anfield, Liverpool came back from a two-goal deficit to win on penalties.

With the decisive kick in a penalty shoot-out win that owed a lot to young Irish keeper Caoimhin Kelleher, Diogo Jota transformed a thrilling Anfield night and carried his team through to the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

After Leicester raced into a two-goal lead, the 23-year-old back-up made some impressive saves from Luke Thomas and Ryan Bertrand to help his team to a win that seemed like a far-fetched dream.

After Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s team selection nearly backfired, two goals from Jamie Vardy and a magnificent James Maddison strike appeared to be enough to see Leicester through.

Klopp started an inexperienced XI full of youngsters, and by the time he changed his mind at halftime, Liverpool had fallen behind 3-1 and looked shell-shocked.

But Jota, in particular, changed the complexion of the match, and his goal, Liverpool’s second, gave his team hope before Takumi Minamino equalized in the 95th minute.

Following Wilfred Ndidi’s failure to deal with James Milner’s long ball, which forced the penalties, the Japanese international striker finished clinically.

Rodgers was rewarded early in the tie for choosing a more experienced line-up than his opponent, with two goals from Vardy in the space of four minutes.

They were partly due to Liverpool’s defensive inexperience, but they were also a master class in finishing from Vardy – if one was needed after all these years.

After losing the ball cheaply in midfield after nine minutes, Boubakary Soumare launched a counter-attack with a pass to James Maddison.

Vardy advanced after his precise through ball caught the Liverpool defence – particularly teenage debutant Billy Koumetio – off guard, and Vardy scored an angled drive over Kelleher’s outstretched arm.

The next Leicester attack was even worse, with the visitors finding it far too easy to get past Liverpool’s inexperienced back four.

It was a ridiculously simple goal this time, as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall played in Patson Daka down the left flank, exploiting the space left by teenage defender Conor Bradley.

Vardy met his perfectly placed cross with ease, pushing the ball past Kelleher.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Liverpool vs Leicester: Player ratings, reaction and analysis as Reds complete Carabao Cup comeback