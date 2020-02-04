Liverpool vs Shrewsbury – FA Cup fourth round replay: Live score and updates

Host commentator

90+4min: Final Reds change as Elijah Dixon-Bonner comes on for Harvey Elliott.

90+2min: Morgan Boyes replaces Leighton Clarkson as we enter four added minutes. Liverpool’s game managemnt is looking superb even with the kids!

Hope for Oxford? Liam Kelly has just scored a cracking free-kick to half Newcastle lead to 2-1. Meanwhile Cardiff are back in front against Reading at the start of extra-time, with Josh Murphy getting his second goal of the game. Birmingham and Coventry are also in extra time.

82min: Last throw of the dice for Shrewsbury as Brad Walker replaces Shaun Whalley. Liverpool meanwhile send on Joe Hardy for Liam Millar to make his Reds debut.

Derby are through to the fifth round after beating Northampton Town 4-2 and they will now host Manchester United – Rooney of course facing his former club and all that.

Cardiff and Reading have drawn 2-2 and are now playing extra time, while Birmingham and Coventry are going the same way as it is 1-1 in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

75min: Shrewsbury’s resistance is finally broken – in the most comical of circumstances. Neco Williams pumps a hopeful long ball down the pitch, but there is a mix-up in the Shrewsbury defence and it results in Ro-Shaun Williams (of course an ex Manchester United academy player) heading past his own keeper for an own goal.

74min: Second change for Shrewsbury as on comes Cummings for Sean Goss. Will this change force a Shrewsbury goal?

71min: Ah big opportunity for Jones! He is onside as a high ball is played towards him inside the box. But he can’t control it properly and the chances passes as Shrewsbury survive.

It’s now 4-2 in that game with five minutes to play. Sam Hoskins converting from the spot for the Cobblers.

65min: Udoh’s introduction has given Shrewsbury just a little more confidence from an attacking perspective, the game has become a lot more even in the last few minutes.

Get rid of replays they said! It’s all happening this evening.

Wayne Rooney has scored a penalty to give Derby a 4-1 lead over Northampton, while Omar Richards and Andy Rinomhota have helped Reading come from 2-0 to equalise with ten minutes to play at Cardiff.

It’s just about the first sight of the Liverpool goal Shrewsbury have had, but as Shaun Whalley heads home and runs off to celebrate the goal is ruled out for offside. Welcome to VAR Shrewsbury fans…

56min: Unlike the original tie, no improvements since the break for Shrewsbury. They continue to defend deep despite a couple of flurries forward early on in this period. Still though, no sign of Jason Cummings who saved them in the initial tie as Danuel Udoh replaces Callum Lang.

53min: Chance of the match for Liverpool! Williams of course is on the end of it as he tries to arrow a shot into the bottom corner but O’Leary does well to dive down low and push it past the post. How has a right back had the best three chances of the game?

50min: A second effort on target of the game. Once again it’s from Curtis Jones but his 20-yard strike is far too central and weak and gives Max O’Leary an easy save to make.

48min: Neco Williams had the best chance in the first half for Liverpool, and he goes close at the start of this period. It’s not easy for the right back though as a ball is bouncing up and away from him, and under pressure he turns the ball over.

157 – Derby County’s Andre Wisdom has scored his first goal in 157 appearances in all competitions for English clubs since finding the net against Young Boys on his Liverpool debut, 7 years and 137 days ago. Seldom. pic.twitter.com/RETudn1zAA

Worth noting now that another goalless 45 minutes will produce 30 minutes of extra time and then if needed penalties for the right to travel to Chelsea in the fifth round.

On balance probably the Shrewsbury fans who may have missed some of the first half due to the traffic problems on the M62. It’s not been a very exciting game so far, with Liverpool having all the ball but not quite the ‘know how’ to break down the League One side.

Still, Liverpool’s kids were applauded off at the break, while Shrewsbury supporters also gave an ovation to their side who at least defensively have looked sharp and organised. Basically what I am trying to say is this has penalties written all over it…

Glut of goals at the start of the second half. Jack Marriott has just headed home for Derby against Northampton to restore their two-goal lead, while Cardiff have doubled their advantage over Reading through Robert Glatzel

Amadou Bakayoko has opened the scoring for Coventry at Birmingham City. That scores update below this post is already looking very out of date…

Birmingham City 0-0 Coventry City

Cardiff City 1-0 Reading

Derby County 2-1 Northampton Town

Liverpool 0-0 Shrewsbury Town

Oxford United 0-2 Newcastle United

Nicky Adams has pulled a goal back for Northampton at Pride Park at the start of the second half, while we are also underway again in Cardiff and Birmingham.

45+1min: We are into three added minutes as Shrewsbury lead a rare attack and win a corner. It’s one Liverpool win a free-kick from after the ball is pumped into the box though.

43min: Coming up to half-time and we have had just one shot on target – that being that Jones free-kick from earlier. Shrewsbury have hardly had an attack let alone a shot.

40min: They may be kids but they know how to dish it out do these Liverpool youngsters as Williams is booked for a foul on Aaron Pierre.

37min: League One side or not, Shrewsbury are not really doing themselves justice here. They have had next to no influence on the ball and cannot get out of their own half.

34min: Meanwhile Liverpool continue to apply the pressure as Scott Golbourne is booked for a foul on Neco Williams. Williams is ok, as moments later he charges in from the right before firing in a low drive that fizzes just wide across goal.

Newcastle are cruising at Oxford, with a counter attack from a long ball seeing Joelinton run onto it before slotting home. He looks like he has picked up a knock though so may need to come off.

In fact he has been replaced as Allan Saint-Maximin replaces him.

‘Six minutes of added time because of the bad injury to McEachran. Birmingham have had a penalty shout but neither keeper really troubled so far. Extra time and penalties anyone?’

30min: Adam Lewis is making his Liverpool debut this evening and he has looked like an ‘Andy Robertson’ in the making the way he has attacked the left flank.

Doesn’t quite have the final delivery yet though as a low cross into the box sails well wide of the post without a Reds player anywhere near it.

‘The bright start has faded somewhat. Birmingham using long throws and Coventry trying to counter attack on the break. A goal is required.’

27min: Shrewsbury just have not going in this tie – they give another free-kick away near the corner flag as Ro-Shaun Williams brings down the Liverpool starlet who is now being treated for a bloody nose.

24min: Free-kick to Liverpool around 20 yards out. It’s from a similar position where Curtis Jones scored the winner against Everton in the third round but his dead ball strike is straight at Max O’Leary.

21min: The League One side win a corner though… only for it to come to nothing. It was played short in what looked like a training ground routine but the eventual ball in was nowhere near a Shrewsbury player as Kellerher collects.

18min: Liverpool have had 77 per cent of the ball but still can’t find a way through in these early stages. A lack of a cutting edge could be their downfall this evening.

Newcastle are ahead at Oxford United with Sean Longstaff firing home an excellent rising drive high into the net. Cardiff are 1-0 up against Reading through Josh Murphy while Duane Holmes and Andre Wisdom have put Derby 2-0 up against Northampton Town.

12min: This game, as you may have gathered, is not on TV in the UK. But in all honesty you are not missing much. Still no chances at Anfield as Liverpool’s kids control possession.

9min: Good early touch from keeper Caoimhin Kelleher who is out to confidently claim a low cross from Shrewsbury – which is about as adventurous as the League One side have been so far.

6min: Shrewsbury are sitting back here – a very defensive set-up. Maybe too defensive I feel as the Reds look for an opener.

3min: Good start from Liverpool who have taken the game to Shrewsbury early on. They are controlling the tempo just like the first team would.

‘The replay between landlords and tenants will be a muddy affair. The pitch is worn and looks like it could be a leveller.

‘In team news, another Birmingham homegrown player makes his senior debut

– 20-year-old Jack Concannon.

‘Coventry’s Zain Westbrooke heads off to change shirt and clean up a

bloody nose. The League One side have made a bright start.’



There may be a delay at Anfield but at Derby, Cardiff and Birmingham it’s as advertised and we are underway.

It being early February, that shouldn’t be too much of a surprise seeing as we are in the heart of winter. It’s seven degrees out there as the players warm up.

No huge drams but due to closures on the M62 and the heavy traffic as a result, Shrewsbury fans are struggling to get to Anfield on time for their big night out. Kick-off will now be at 8pm.

Oxford Utd: Eastwood, Long, Dickie, Moore, Ruffels, Sykes, Gorrin, Brannagan, Browne, Mackie, Holland.

Subs: Taylor, Jack Stevens, Mousinho, Hanson, Thorne, Agyei, Kelly.

Newcastle: Darlow, Yedlin, Schar, Lascelles, Lejeune, Ritchie, Bentaleb, Sean Longstaff, Matthew Longstaff, Almiron, Joelinton.

Subs: Clark, Saint-Maximin, Hayden, Fernandez, Elliot, Atsu, Allan.

Referee: Peter Banks (Norwich)

Derby: Roos, Wisdom, Clarke, Davies, Malone, Shinnie, Marriott, Rooney, Holmes, Lawrence, Martin.

Subs: Forsyth, Waghorn, Bogle, Knight, Sibley, Bird, Ravas.

Northampton: Cornell, Harriman, Goode, Wharton, Anderson, Lines, Watson, Adams, Hoskins, Williams, Oliver.

Subs: Hall-Johnson, Martin, Pollock, Warburton, Roberts, Arnold, Chukwuemeka.

Referee: Richard Wild (Lancashire)

19y 102d – With an average age of 19 years and 102 days, Liverpool have tonight named their youngest ever starting XI in all competitions for the second time this season, surpassing their lineup for the League Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa in December (19y 182d). Break. pic.twitter.com/iUM7BjIyvx

5 – Five of the six youngest starting XIs in Liverpool’s club history have been named since Jürgen Klopp took charge in October 2015 – Shrewsbury tonight, Aston Villa in December 2019, Plymouth in January 2017 (twice) and Exeter in January 2016. Prospects. #LIVSHR pic.twitter.com/I0w4dKNUhS

Cardiff: Etheridge, Bagan, Flint, Bamba, Richards, Pack, Vaulks, Josh Murphy, Ward, Whyte, Glatzel.

Subs: Bennett, Morrison, Smithies, Paterson, Sang, Bowen, Mayembe.

Reading: Walker, Osho, Morrison, Blackett, Richards, Adam, Swift, Pele, Gunter, Puscas, Meite.

Subs: Rinomhota, Baldock, Obita, McCleary, Aluko, Andersson, Dorsett.

Referee: Gavin Ward (Surrey)

Birmingham: Camp, Harding, Dean, Roberts, Pedersen, Sunjic, McEachran, Maghoma, Bellingham, Montero, Concannon.

Subs: Jutkiewicz, Bela, Clarke-Salter, Gary Gardner, Trueman, Keita, Boyd-Munce.

Coventry: Marosi, Hyam, Pask, McFadzean, Dabo, Shipley, Kelly, Westbrooke, Mason, Biamou, Bakayoko.

Subs: Jones, Allen, Wilson, O’Hare, Walsh, Godden, Williams.

Referee: Darren Bond (Lancashire)

We are focusing mainly on events at Anfield but I will keep you in touch of major events elsewhere too with four other games. Team news from those on the way.

Surely at least one of these youngsters will make the real breakthrough into the first team. Many have already impressed in games against Aston Villa and Everton such as Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones.

This is by the way Liverpool’s youngest ever line-up and also (probably) the highest sum of squad numbers ever seen.

There is no Jurgen Klopp in the dugout of course – in his place for one night only at Anfield is Under 23 boss Neil Critchley.

Dave Edwards comes in to captain the League One side in place of Oliver Norburn, who was forced off injured in the initial tie.

📋 | Sam Ricketts names his side that is set to take on Liverpool tonight! 🔷🔶 #Salop pic.twitter.com/Oxgkl2ObAC

There are seven changes from the initial tie, and the four dropping out are unsurprisingly the first-team players as keeper Caoimhin Kelleher is joined in the side by Ki-Jana Hoever, Sepp van den Berg, Adam Lewis, Leighton Clarkson, Liam Millar, and Jake Cain.

I believe in Lewis, Millar and Cain there are three debuts for the Reds.

Kelleher, Williams, Hoever, Van der Berg, Lewis, Chirivella, Clarkson, Cain, Elliott, Jones, Millar.

And that goes for both teams. Once again Liverpool, like at Aston Villa in the League Cup, will be fielding a youthful side in the absence of the first-team and manager Jurgen Klopp as they look to impress in view of future first-team chances.

But what about Shrewsbury Town? Will they ever have a better chance of winning at Anfield and booking a spot in the FA Cup fifth round in the process?

Even if Klopp isn’t, I’m looking forward to this replay as I welcome you to our live coverage of Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town.

Liverpool will be looking to keep up their hopes of winning the FA Cup without their established stars as they host Shrewsbury Town in a fourth round replay at Anfield.

The Reds threw away a 2-0 lead in the initial tie to draw 2-2 at Montgomery Waters Meadow, and they will be without their first-team squad and manager Jurgen Klopp who are on a winter break. Under 23 boss Neil Critchley will be in the dugout at Anfield.

There are four other additional ties throughout the evening including Newcastle United’s trip to Oxford United and you can follow all the action here as it happens.