Liverpool vs Shrewsbury player ratings: How every Liverpool youngster rated out of ten in the FA Cup third round victory

Jurgen Klopp returns to the dugout to see Liverpool’s fourth-youngest line-up win.

Shrewsbury 4-1 Liverpool (Gordon 34′, Fabinho 44′, 90(plus)3′, Firmino 78′, Udoh 27′)

Fabinho scored two of Liverpool’s goals as they cruised to the fourth round of the FA Cup, but it was 17-year-old Kaide Gordon who added his name to the growing list of talented youngsters at Anfield.

Liverpool, like many other clubs, have been hampered in recent weeks by a combination of Covid and fixture congestion.

At the age of 17 years and 96 days, Derby-born winger Gordon became Liverpool’s second-youngest scorer, trailing only Ben Woodburn in 2016.

“That’s Kaide, he’s really calm in those situations,” manager Jurgen Klopp said.

“I’m not saying he’ll score in those situations every time for the rest of his career, but I’m confident he will, more often than not.”

“That’s him, that’s his goal-scoring nose.”

He’s Liverpool’s second-youngest goalscorer, which is incredible, especially considering he outscored Michael Owen!”

Klopp, fresh off his own stint with Covid, was on hand to witness the club’s fourth-youngest line-up eventually cruise to victory.

At the very least, Steve Cotterill’s League One minnows had a taste of victory when they took a seven-minute lead in the first half.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell’s long ball found Nathanael Ogbeta on the left, and his cross was turned in by Daniel Udoh from close range in the 27th minute, and it was a well-worked, if simple, goal.

It was due to poor defending by young Liverpool full-back Conor Bradley, but Klopp will be far more concerned with the manner in which Udoh slipped between senior stars Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

After Bradley’s right-wing cross picked him out and a poor attempt tackle by Josh Vela, the winger switched feet and rolled a perfect finish into the far corner, it took only seven minutes for Gordon to write his small part in the club’s history books.

The tie’s momentum shifted after the equalizer, and Liverpool took advantage just before halftime when Ebanks-Landell was adjudged to have handled as he came under.

