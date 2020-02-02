Liverpool vs Southampton – Premier League 2019/20: Live score and updates

Liverpool host Southampton this afternoon with Jurgen Klopp’s men looking to continue their incredible unbeaten run.

The Reds are steamrolling their way to the Premier League title but Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men have been on solid form and might see the trip to Anfield as a free hit.

Elsewhere, West Ham host Brighton at the London Stadium as they look to end their winless run whilst Crystal Palace welcome Sheffield United who have outperformed expectations in their first season back in the competition.

Sportsmail’s Danny Gallagher will provide live Premier League coverage including scores, lineups and build-up, with full commentary of Liverpool vs Southampton.

Host commentator

Host commentator

Sportsmail’s Rob Draper recounts how the action unfolded at Anfield, as Liverpool weathered a storm and took Southampton to pieces in expert fashion.

They now sit 22 points clear, with Manchester City facing Tottenham tomorrow.

It’s seemingly impossible for them to be caught. In truth, they don’t deserve to be caught. They’re too good to be caught. Win after win keeps stacking up. Glory beckons.

Thank you for your company this afternoon!

The whistles have sounded around the grounds. Some cracking results today, and plenty of goals! Here’s how the 3pm fixtures have concluded.

Crystal Palace 0-1 Sheffield United

Liverpool 4-0 Southampton

Newcastle 0-0 Norwich

Watford 2-3 Everton

West Ham 3-3 Brighton

Bournemouth 2-1 Aston Villa

WOW! Scenes at Vicarage Road as ten-man Everton look to have won it at the death.

Walcott scores to make it 3-2.

The whistle blows at Anfield, as Liverpool go 22 points clear at the top!

It’s a huge, huge margin. Their march to the title thuds on.

Southampton didn’t deserve to lose 4-0 in truth, but Liverpool are just that dominant. Anfield erupts in noise.

Another three points collected.

These are glorious days for Kopites. They’ve waited so long to see their team back on top like this.

It’s four!

Salah is claiming it but it may go down as an own-goal.

The Egyptian was the last Liverpool man to have input as Firmino squared it across goal. Ward-Prowse slides it, and the ball bobbles off him as well as goalkeeper McCarthy.

As Liverpool break away on the half-way line. Cynical pull back on Firmino.

Huge applause for Henderson, as he goes off to be replaced by Adam Lallana.

Van Dijk takes the armband.

86′ – The new boy has a glorious chance for his first goal after a fine run by Mo Salah, but Keita just gets in his way.

It distracts Minamino, and he hooks the ball over the bar.

Takumi Minamino enters the action, in place of Gini Wijnaldum.

It’s 3-3 at the London Stadium as Glenn Murray strikes on 79 minutes!

Beautiful threaded ball from Naby Keita almost sees Firmino slip the ball in for four! But McCarthy saves.

TV monitor used by Andy Madley to see a Joel Ward straight red card OVERTURNED.

Fabian Delph has picked up a second yellow for a rash challenge on Capoue.

Pasal Gross strikes to make things interesting in east London.

West Ham 3-2 Brighton

And surely this is now a wrap, as Salah is played in beyond the Saints’ back line and he dinks in a lovely finish over the goalkeeper.

Fantastic weighting on the assist from Jordan Henderson on the right wing, as the ball looked to be set to go out of play.

Liverpool 3-0 Southampton

Obafemi and Adams come on in place of Danny Ings and Shane Long, as Hassenhuttl gives both his first choice strikers a rest.

Warm ovation for Ings around all four corners of the stadium.

Is the comeback on? New boy Samata gets in on the goals at the Vitality.

Bournemouth 2-1 Aston Villa

Captain fantastic at Anfield, as Jordan Henderson doubles Liverpool’s lead.

On the counter, Firmino drives down the left flank before cutting back to Henderson on the edge of the area.

He takes a touch and side-foots it into the roof of the net!

Liverpool 2-0 Southampton

Deadlock broken at Selhurst Park as Norwood bags against Crystal Palace.

Oh what a finish Robert Snodgrass!

He’s pinged it in from outside the area to give the Hammers a 3-1 lead over Brighton.

Ah, it would have been a stunning team goal from the hosts.

Slick play saw Liverpool carve through Southampton with sublime passing, before Firmino slipped through Salah.

He ran on and finished expertly, but his run was slightly too early. Clear offside.

The Cherries may still be leading Villa, but a second yellow for Jefferson Lerma has seen the midfielder receive his marching orders.

The Seagulls pull back a goal as Ogbonna scores an own-goal and puts it into his own net from a corner. Goalkeeper Fabianski at fault.

We have take-off!

A flurry of drama as Southampton shout for a penalty at one end as Ings go down, but it’s waved away.

At the other end Salah cuts back to Ox from the byline. He weaves inside two players before hitting a low, fizzing effort.

The keeper is wrong footed and the midfielder scores against his former club.

Liverpool 1-0 Southampton

A Bournemouth fan is spotted donning a face mask at the Vitality, with club branding. Seems the Coronavirus threat is on people’s minds.

Here we go!

MINA SCORES AGAIN! It’s a second for the central defender, as Everton and Watford head into the interval…

Crystal Palace 0-0 Sheffield United

Liverpool 0-0 Southampton

Newcastle 0-0 Norwich

Watford 2-2 Everton

West Ham 2-0 Brighton

Bournmouth 2-0 Aston Villa

Phew, the first 45 comes to an end. Whistles are sounding out around the UK. Lively stuff in the majority of the Premier League games, while here at Anfield it’s fair to say Southampton are the team on top!

Ralph Hassenhutl really is doing a stellar job at Southampton, but they still have another 45 to go.

A full run-down of the half-time scores coming up in a moment.

One minute of added time to play.

And Southampton won’t want this to end. They’re finishing the half so brightly.

Danny Ings wins two consecutive corners, and Van Dijk comes to Liverpool’s aid.

He’s big, he’s Colombian, and he’s now on the score sheet.

Yerry Mina has bagged to give Everton some hope at Vicarage Road.

Watford 2-1 Everton

Deary me, all these second goals are pouring it at once!

Over at the London Stadium Robert Snodgrass has struck. West Ham are in the groove now, and lead Brighton 2-0.

BOOM, it’s a quick-fire hit from the Cherries, as Nathan Ake makes it 2-0 against Aston Villa.

Hornets pile more misery on Everton as Perreya doubles the lead!

Danny Ings almost haunts his former club after a ball over the top.

He drifts inside and shoots hard and low to the near post bottom corner, hoping to deceive Alisson.

The Brazilian stretches himself wide and gets a long leg to it.

Phillip Billing breaks the deadlock for the hosts against Aston Villa at the Vitality.

Firmino bundled down in the area.

Simon Hooper on the VAR has suggested no foul.

Very controversial! Henderson had pulled the ball across goal with a dinked cross and Shane Long looked to have pressed Firmino down to the turf by his shoulders.

Home fans rightly not happy with that one.

The Hammers take the lead against Brighton, as Issa Diop pokes the ball home!

Djenepo shoots from distance and it’s fizzed off his boot.

Alisson gets strong hands to it and it’s behind for a corner.

Hjojberg plays it short to Bertrand who quickly slides in Djenepo at the byline, but the return pass is offside. Wasted.

Robertson’s cross is put behind by Hjojberg – taking no risks with Salah lurking behind him.

Saints deal with it, but Liverpool recycle the ball quickly and keep the pressure on.

Fabinho slips the ball into Wijnaldum in the box, who manages to get a shot off but it’s stuck behind him a little. Keeper saves comfortably.

This time it’s Newcastle, who have gone flying up the other end and crossed for Joelinton.

He heads back across the goal for the far corner and it’s narrowly saved.

End-to-end stuff.

Henderson pits the ball into the area on the counter and Oxlade-Chamberlain chests the ball down for Salah on the edge.

Question marks arise regarding whether his arm was used.

Nonetheless, Salah drops his shoulder to make some space, before seeing his delayed shot blocked behind.

The corner is pinged in and former Liverpool man Ings puts it behind. A second, more dangerous one is taken. It falls between a mass of bodies, but thankfully for the visitors Shane Long can poke it clear.

Teemu Pukki has very nearly lashed in a volley from 25-yards!

A fizzing effort from the Canaries forward, matched only by a sublime, full-stretch save by Dubravka who tips over.

10′ – Andy Robertson tries to get rid of the ball in his own area with a little flick, and it goes straight to Alisson who picks it up.

Southampton players immediately appeal, and rightly so. It looked like a clear back-pass. The referee doesn’t see it.

First blood to Watford against Everton, as Adam Masina finds the back of the net – his first goal for the club!

A stoppage as Jordan Henderson is left in a heap on the ground after a clattering from Bednarek.

The Liverpool skipper looks a tad dazed, but he’ll be okay to continue.

Just over a minute played an Aaron Mooy has gone very close indeed.

A cross from the right found him completely unmarked.

He heads wide from point-blank range and looks furious with himself.

Early pressure from the Saints front line sees Van Dijk misplace a pass.

Romeu tries to slot in Ings first time, but accuracy is lacking.

Alisson collects and attempts a huge upfield kick to Mo Salah, but it over-runs to the goalkeeper.

Peeeeeeeep!

There go the whistles around the grounds. The 3pm kick-offs are under way!

We’ll be keeping you up to date with every kick at Anfield, while providing all goal updates from up and down the country as they go in.

Jurgen Klopp’s men and today’s visitors Southampton have emerged from the tunnel on Merseyside.

Handshakes are being exchanged as the teams line up. We’ll have the iconic You’ll Never Walk Alone pouring out in a moment, then it will be all systems go.

Stay tuned!

Stadiums now filling to capacity up and down the country…

West Ham: Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Snodgrass, Rice, Soucek, Noble, Antonio, Haller.

Subs: Balbuena, Zabaleta, Lanzini, Fornals, Masuaku, Ajeti, Randolph.

Brighton: Ryan, Montoya, Webster, Dunk, Bernardo, Propper, Stephens, Gross, Mooy, Trossard, Murray.

Subs: Maupay, Jahanbakhsh, March, Schelotto, Button, Connolly, Alzate.

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Ward, Cahill, Tomkins, van Aanholt, Ayew, McArthur, Milivojevic, McCarthy, Zaha, Benteke.

Subs: Dann, Meyer, Kouyate, Townsend, Hennessey, Kelly, Riedewald.

Sheff Utd: Henderson, Basham, Egan, O’Connell, Baldock, Berge, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens, Sharp, McBurnie.

Subs: Lundstram, Luke Freeman, Jagielka, Robinson, Verrips, Mousset, Osborn.

Referee: Andrew Madley (West Yorkshire)

Bournemouth: Ramsdale, Smith, Francis, Ake, Rico, Gosling, Lerma, Billing, Harry Wilson, Callum Wilson, Fraser.

Subs: Boruc, Steve Cook, Surman, Solanke, Lewis Cook, Stanislas, Surridge.

Aston Villa: Reina, Mings, Hause, Konsa, Guilbert, Nakamba, Douglas Luiz, Targett, El Ghazi, Samatta, Grealish.

Subs: Lansbury, Hourihane, Trezeguet, Engels, Nyland, Elmohamady,

Davis.

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire)

Watford: Foster, Mariappa, Kabasele, Cathcart, Masina, Chalobah, Capoue, Pereyra, Doucoure, Deulofeu, Deeney.

Subs: Gomes, Welbeck, Gray, Hughes, Success, Holebas, Pussetto.

Everton: Pickford, Sidibe, Mina, Holgate, Digne, Walcott, Sigurdsson, Delph, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Subs: Baines, Keane, Schneiderlin, Bernard, Stekelenburg, Coleman, Kean.

Referee: Craig Pawson (South Yorkshire)

Newcastle: Dubravka, Yedlin, Fernandez, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Almiron, Bentaleb, Hayden, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton.

Subs: Rose, Schar, Lejeune, Lazaro, Darlow, Atsu, Sean Longstaff.

Norwich: Krul, Aarons, Zimmermann, Hanley, Byram, Tettey, McLean, Rupp, Duda, Cantwell, Pukki.

Subs: Vrancic, Hernandez, Lewis, Emi, Trybull, Drmic, Fahrmann.

Referee: Martin Atkinson (W Yorkshire)

Afternoon Reds! 💪#LIVSOU pic.twitter.com/JYQtCEy0Gh

🚨 T E A M S H E E T 🚨

Here’s the #SaintsFC side that will be taking on #LFC this afternoon: pic.twitter.com/UalG11q0fE

📋 #LIVSOU TEAM NEWS 📋

Today’s line-up to face @SouthamptonFC…https://t.co/t5iBDGq3lK

Much has been made of West Ham’s horrendous upcoming fixture list and anything other than a win over Brighton this afternoon would pile on the pressure. David Moyes has been chosen as the steady hand on the tiller to guide the Hammers out of trouble but those in the boardroom will be sweating at the moment. This is a winnable game on paper and Brighton have been poor this year so far.

A proper relegation six-pointer down at the bottom today as Bournemouth host Aston Villa. Both sides are scrapping for their Premier League lives with the visitors two points above today’s opposition.

Eddie Howe has led Bournemouth brilliantly but this is the first time his credentials have truly been called into question.

Anfield. #LIVSOU pic.twitter.com/MLit9OrPpz

There are five 3pm kick-offs for us to get stuck into this afternoon, including champions elect Liverpool hosting Southampton at Anfield.

Can the Reds go 22 points clear of Manchester City? It would be an outrageous lead with Guardiola’s men travelling to face Tottenham tomorrow. Stay tuned for all the build-up with team news to come in around 25 minutes.