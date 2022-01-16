Liverpool want to sign Kalvin Phillips, but Leeds are more willing to let the midfielder leave in the wake of Real Madrid’s interest.

Liverpool want Kalvin Phillips to move to Real Madrid, but Leeds are more willing to let the midfielder leave.

According to reports, Liverpool are planning a £35 million bid for Kalvin Phillips.

However, Real Madrid is paying close attention to the 26-year-old Leeds midfielder.

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are ready to make an offer for the Yorkshire native, according to Spanish publication El Nacional.

Phillips is enthralled by the prospect of competing in the Champions League at Anfield.

They claim that any bid from the Reds will be turned down because Leeds do not want to sell to another Premier League club.

And this could pave the way for Los Blancos to make a surprise move for the England international.

Leeds United were tipped for a European spot after a fantastic season at Elland Road last year.

However, they have fallen far short thus far and are currently ranked 15th in the table, and Phillips is well aware of his capabilities.

Carlo Ancelotti, the manager of Real Madrid, is a big supporter of the powerful central midfielder.

Phillips could even be a long-term replacement for Casemiro, according to the Italian.

Since the club’s Championship days, Phillips has been Bielsa’s crown jewel at Leeds.

But it was at Euro 2020, where he led England to the final with a string of outstanding performances, that he became a household name.

