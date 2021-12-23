Liverpool wants to sign Luis Diaz, dubbed the “Colombian Cristiano Ronaldo,” from Porto to help the African Cup of Nations.

Liverpool wants to sign Luis Diaz, dubbed the “Colombian Cristiano Ronaldo,” from Porto in order to resolve the Africa Cup of Nations crisis.

According to reports, Liverpool is interested in signing Porto’s Luis Diaz.

When Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane leave for the Africa Cup of Nations next month, the Reds’ flanks will be severely depleted.

Salah and Mane could leave before Liverpool’s match against Chelsea on January 2, with the African Cup of Nations not ending until February 6.

According to FourFourTwo, the Reds are interested in bringing in Diaz as a backup for the pair.

Diaz, who has been dubbed the “Colombian Cristiano Ronaldo” by some, has the speed and directness of a typical Liverpool winger.

After his signature, however, he won’t be easy to find with other top European clubs.

Manchester United and Bayern Munich have also been linked with Diaz, who is 24 years old.

This season, he has 14 goals in 23 games, two of which came against AC Milan in the Champions League.

In both of Porto’s competition matches against Liverpool, the winger played the full 90 minutes.

Jurgen Klopp is no stranger to doing business in the first month of the year.

In 2018, Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk arrived in the middle of the season.

Takumi Minamino, on the other hand, arrived in January 2020.

Last night, the Japanese attacking midfielder made an important contribution by netting a 95th-minute equaliser to send Liverpool’s League Cup tie against Leicester to penalties.

Despite Minamino fluffing his lines in the penalty shoot-out that followed, goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher’s heroics saw the Reds advance to the semi-finals, where they will face Arsenal.

