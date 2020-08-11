Liverpool were ‘better last year’ when they lost out to City – Barnes

John Barnes thinks the Liverpool side that lost out to Manchester City in the 2018/19 title race was better than the one that were crowned champions this term.

The Reds only lost one match in the 2018/19 season, reaching 98 points, before City pipped them to the Premier League title by a single point.

This campaign was a completely different story, as Liverpool romped to the Premier League title by 18 points with City finishing a long way behind Jurgen Klopp’s men.

And Barnes reckons Liverpool were more impressive last term than they were this season when they won their first title in 30 years.

Barnes told talkSPORT: “I was delighted with them last year – 97 points and finishing second, winning the Champions League…

“In fact I think they were probably better last year, but Man City were just incredible.

“They continued that consistency this year in what they did, so I look at it as a two-year victory, if you like – winning the Champions League and finishing second by a point in the league and then winning the Premier League this season, it was an incredible two years.

“Jurgen Klopp has brought a real level of consistency and determination and humility to the team.

“People are now saying ‘can they do it again next year’, but what we can do next year is we can be as competitive as we were this year.

“Obviously teams will improve to make it harder, but I don’t think we’ll be any less consistent next year.”