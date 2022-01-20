Liverpool will face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final after a 2-0 victory over Arsenal.

After a goalless draw in the first leg at Anfield, the Reds advance to the second leg.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Liverpool won the Carabao Cup (English Football League Cup) semifinal second leg match against Arsenal 2-0 on Thursday.

With goals in the 19th and 77th minutes at Emirates Stadium, Portuguese forward Diego Jota rallied the Reds to a victory over the Gunners.

In the 90th minute, Arsenal’s Thomas Partey received a red card and was sent off by the referee.

Arsenal were forced to play both Carabao Cup matches against Liverpool with 11 players after Granit Xhaka was sent off in the first match on January.

13 at Anfield, where the game ended in a 0-0 draw.

In the Carabao Cup final, Liverpool will face Chelsea on February 1.

Chelsea had defeated Tottenham 2-0 and 1-0 in the semifinals at Wembley Stadium on July 27.

The Reds are vying to become the team with the most Carabao Cup titles, as Liverpool and Manchester City, the current champions, both have eight, while Chelsea is chasing their sixth.