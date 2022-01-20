Liverpool will face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final in 2022 after defeating Arsenal 2-0.

Liverpool defeated Arsenal 2-0 to advance to the 2022 Carabao Cup final, where they will face Chelsea.

After a goalless draw in the first leg at Anfield, the Reds are out.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Liverpool defeated Arsenal 2-0 in the second leg of the 2022 Carabao Cup (English Football League Cup) semifinal.

With goals in the 19th and 77th minutes at Emirates Stadium, Portuguese forward Diego Jota rallied the Reds to a victory over the Gunners.

In the 90th minute, Arsenal’s Thomas Partey was shown a red card and sent off by the referee.

Arsenal were unable to finish both Carabao Cup matches against Liverpool with 11 players due to Granit Xhaka’s dismissal in the first match on January.

13 in a goalless draw at Anfield.

Liverpool will face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final in February 2022.

Chelsea beat Tottenham 2-0 and 1-0 in the semifinals at Wembley Stadium on July 27.

The Reds are vying to become the team with the most Carabao Cup titles, as Liverpool and Manchester City, the current champions, both have eight, while Chelsea is chasing their sixth.