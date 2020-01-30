Liverpool ‘will have to wait’ to lift Premier League trophy until last home game against Chelsea

Liverpool ‘will have to wait’ to lift the Premier League trophy until their final home game of the season against Chelsea on May 9.

The Reds are charging towards their first league title in 30 years and and could wrap up the title by April 4. Even plans for an open-top bus parade are already in motion, according to the Athletic.

They also report that all the pomp and ceremony will have to wait until Liverpool play Chelsea at Anfield on May 9 as their final game is away against Newcastle the following Sunday.

If Jurgen Klopp’s all-conquering side manage to keep winning and Manchester City do the same, then Liverpool could clinch the title when they face the defending champions on April 4.

This would be the earliest the Premier League has ever been won. There would be six matches remaining after that game for fans to celebrate safe in the knowledge that the years of hurt are over.

And as there was with last year’s Champions League triumph, there would also be an open-top bus parade with millions expected to take to the streets of Liverpool.

Discussions are already underway over potential timings for such a massive organisational operation with the council.

Roads would have to be closed and large parts of the city come to a standstill to greet their heroes.

Millions of supporters would take to the streets as they did last summer, though possibly in even greater numbers.

And May 18 has been earmarked as a date that might work.

That said, those plans might be shelved if Liverpool are competing in the latter stages of the Champions League.

The final takes place on May 30 in Istanbul and if Liverpool were to defend their crown, then two separate parades would be planned.

Liverpool’s next encounter is against West Ham on Wednesday and three points would take them 19 clear at the summit.

They then face a short turnaround before facing Southampton at Anfield on Saturday.