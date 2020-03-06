Liverpool’s Alisson ruled out of Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid

Alisson has been ruled out for Liverpool’s crunch Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid.

The Reds No 1 goalkeeper picked up a muscle injury in training before Jurgen Klopp’s side suffered a 2-0 defeat against Chelsea in the FA Cup.

Klopp is not sure how long Alisson will be out for, but said ‘for sure’ he will miss Saturday’s Premier League match against Bournemouth and their clash with Atletico on Wednesday.

Klopp said in his pre-match press-conference ahead of their home tie against the Cherries: ‘Alisson is out.

‘He picked up an injury in training before the Chelsea game. It was a little incident we thought it was nothing.

‘The plan was he was going to be on the bench for the Chelsea game but we thought “oh come on there is no need to take the risk” so we left him out of the squad.

‘He had a scan the next day and they found something. So now he is out. We will see, next week for sure. Next week for sure and then we will see [from there].

‘Slight muscle injury in the hip region. Small muscle. You could all do your work still but a professional goalkeeper it’s slightly different, so that’s the situation.’

Asked if Alisson would be ready for the Merseyside derby against Everton a week on Monday, Klopp said: ‘I don’t want to say no. But I don’t know.

‘He won’t be available for the next week. He will 100 per cent be back after the international break. Maybe before that.’

Klopp admitted that recent defeats to Chelsea, Watford and Atletico have dented his team’s confidence.

He added: ‘Winning gives you confidence. Losing costs you confidence.

‘That’s normal. You start to think about things.

‘One defeat can feek like two defeats. It is about getting back on track immediately.

‘We want to fight and that’s what we want to show now.’

Victory over Bournemouth tomorrow would be Liverpool’s 22nd in a row at home in the league, an English record for the top flight.

Klopp said: ‘At the moment it doesn’t feel like we have won all those games. That is how defeat changes things.

‘This team has lost three games out of four and the means the supporters have lost them as well.

‘But we can’t hope for new momentum, we have to work for it. It is never easy.’

Klopp also revealed he held a meeting of his player’s after last Saturday’s Watford defeat.

‘I thought we needed to talk,’ he said.

‘I actually think I saw a reaction against Chelsea. There were things that I liked in that game.

‘So now it’s time to carry on. We cant have the same meeting every single day.

‘If we perform at our level it will be difficult for Bournemouth. It is important to show something on the pitch.’

His absence comes as a huge blow for the Reds who have lost three of their last four matches in all competitions.

Alisson was absent at Stamford Bridge where the Blues knocked Liverpool out of the FA Cup.

The Brazilian goalkeeper’s deputy Adrian made a howler for Willian’s goal but did make an incredible save moments before.

Alisson is considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world and will be sorely missed as the Reds look to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Atletico next week.

Liverpool’s captain Jordan Henderson, who limped off in the first-leg defeat by Atletico, is not ready to face Bournemouth but has a chance for the Spaniards’ visit to Anfield.