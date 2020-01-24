Liverpool’s Andy Robertson TWENTIETH player booked for fouling Adama Traore this season

As Liverpool defender Andy Robertson hauled down blistering winger Adama Traore at Molineux on Thursday night, a very familiar sight was to follow.

Referee Michael Oliver delved into his pocket to produce a yellow card, making the Scotland international incredibly the 20th player to be cautioned for fouling Traore this season alone.

With 15 games of the campaign yet to play Traore is the most fouled player in the top flight, reflecting how he has become Wolves’ ultimate weapon and one of the Premier League’s most dangerous attacking forces.

Despite Liverpool’s last-gasp victory it was Traore who walked away with the man-of-the-match award, earning plaudits for the torrid time he gave Robertson and a sublime assist to tee up Raul Jimenez for Wolves’ equaliser.

Traore was passed from man to man across the Liverpool defence, as Joe Gomez and talisman Virgil van Dijk each had duels against the Wolves forward.

Players from 14 different teams have now been responsible for fouling Traore and seeing a flash of yellow as a result.

In one game alone, as Wolves faced Tottenham in December, three players were cautioned for attempting to stop the powerhouse winger.

Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier and Harry Kane each went into the book on that day, while earlier in the same month Brighton also had three men shown yellow in one match for failing to legally stop Traore.

In terms of tackles yielding yellow cards, Traore tops the pile in the Premier League. Only Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha comes close, with 19 men booked so far for bringing him down.

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has drawn 17 yellows, while Manchester United youngster Daniel James has 13 to his name.

Opponents as well as supporters have started to become well aware of Traore’s talents, after his consistent solid form throughout the campaign.

After working his magic against Newcastle, Traore was lavished in praise by Toon defender Jetro Willems.

Willems had the unenviable task of trying to stop Traore in his tracks during Newcastle’s 1-1 draw with Wolves, and later spoke of the sheer speed and physicality of the 23-year-old, even going as far as to compare him to Cristiano Ronaldo.

‘I have played against some very good players in my career, but no one quite as fast as Traore,’ Willems said in the Northern Echo.

‘He is unbelievable, definitely a beast. Not only is he incredibly fast, he is so, so strong as well.

‘He’s known as the fastest man in football and now I know that is true. I like to think I am quite fast too – at least I did before playing against him! That was something else.

‘I have played against Ronaldo, who is fast, but not that fast. Of course, he is so skilful but sometimes that is easier than being up against someone with such incredible pace.’