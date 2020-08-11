Liverpool’s big financial hit from Champions League failure as Chelsea earn more

Liverpool’s Champions League earnings from this season were reportedly £27million down on their successful 2018/19 campaign.

The Premier League champions were knocked out of Europe at the last-16 stage as Atletico Madrid earned a 4-2 aggregate success just before coronavirus lockdown.

The defeat came in stark contrast to Liverpool’s victory over Tottenham Hotspur in Atletico’s Wanda Metroplitano stadium back in June 2019, when a Mohamed Salah penalty and Divock Origi’s finish secured a 2-0 success and the club’s sixth European Cup.

As well as the glory of lifting the trophy, Liverpool’s run to the final and subsequent success was worth around £98million to the club according to the renowned football finance blog Swiss Ramble.

However, the same source now puts the Reds’ 2019/20 earnings at around £71million, with Tottenham also losing out on around £29million as they also lost in the last-16.

Both Liverpool and Spurs’ exits came just prior to coronavirus lockdown, with Chelsea’s elimination coming five months later but still at the same stage of the competition.

The Blues lost 4-1 to Bayern Munich in Germany on Saturday night to complete a 7-1 aggregate loss, with their final earnings from the competition coming out at around £1million more than Liverpool.

This is partly due to Chelsea having a higher UEFA coefficient than the Reds over the past few seasons. Liverpool may have won the Champions League in 2019 and reached the final in 2018, but they weren’t even in European competition in 2016/17.

Manchester City will be the English team that earns the most money from this season’s Champions League as they prepare to face Lyon in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Their total – which is made up of TV revenue, participation in the competition and prize money for progression, and again determined by coefficient – currently stands at around £88million.