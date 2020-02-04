Liverpool’s big stars jet around the globe in Dubai, the Maldives and watch NBA

Liverpool’s first-team squad continue to make the most of their jet-setting holidays around the globe while the club’s kids prepare to take to the field against Shrewsbury in the FA Cup.

Following Liverpool’s emphatic 4-0 victory over Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp’s men were quick to fly away and catch the sun with their loved ones and friends.

Trent Alexander-Arnold jetted off to the United States before watching on courtside at the NBA as Miami Heat overcame Philadelphia 76ers 137-106 on Tuesday.

And he was joined at the NBA by Liverpool team-mate Adam Lallana, who posted a picture on Instagram of him outside AmericanAirlines Arena with his friend after earlier enjoying a stroll along Miami Beach.

Meanwhile, Reds midfielder Fabinho has decided to soak up the sun in Maldives with his wife Rebeca Tavares.

Tavares posted pictures on social media of herself unwinding with the 26-year-old Brazil international on the beach.

Fabinho’s compatriot Roberto Firmino is also currently on holiday in the sunny Maldives.

The Brazilian is continuing to enjoy some quality downtime with his wife Larissa Pereira, who uploaded a romantic photo of the pair strolling alongside palm trees with the caption: ‘I love you’.

And finally, Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is making the most of the warm weather in Dubai, turning from footballer to cameraman.

The Dutch midfielder enjoyed a trip to the shopping mall where he was seen jokingly photographing his friend before taking time out to visit Salt Bae’s restaurant Nusr-Et.

Klopp has given the green light for his players to get away rather than worry about the FA Cup replay against League One outfit Shrewsbury at Anfield, following the 2-2 draw at New Meadow.

The Liverpool manager will in fact miss the clash himself at Anfield, having made his intentions very clear following the draw last time out.

The German manager, also on his winter break, has come in for plenty of criticism for staying away from the FA Cup encounter, in what he admits is a point of principle over fixture congestion as his side go in hunt for their first-ever Premier League title.

And just like in the Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat by Aston Villa, Klopp will field Liverpool’s youngsters against Shrewsbury, with Under 23s coach Neil Critchley taking charge.

Sportsmail revealed on Monday that Klopp, who will not even be in the Anfield directors’ box, will have access to a club TV feed and could offer half-time guidance to Liverpool’s next generation of stars.

Critics say that Klopp has erred badly in not choosing to be at the stadium, but Critchley insists he is only too happy to take the responsibility.

‘I think the manager has been quite clear with his statement and what he said prior to the game,’ said Critchley, who will decide whether to name Curtis Jones – scorer of the goal that knocked Everton out in round three – or Pedro Chirivella as captain on Tuesday night.

‘He gives myself, the staff and players unbelievable support so I can speak to him whenever I like when I’m down here, he supports the young players unbelievably well as he has shown so far this season so his presence, even if he isn’t there, is always felt by our younger players and by myself.

‘I also think maybe one per cent that came into this thinking with his decision was the way we played against Aston Villa, he maybe thought the boys deserved another opportunity. He did during the Aston Villa game because he felt it was the right thing to do.’