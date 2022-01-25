Liverpool’s Luis Diaz transfer may be hijacked by Manchester United, with Porto refusing to sanction a low-cost deal for the £67 million winger.

Liverpool’s Luis Diaz transfer could be hijacked by Manchester United, with Porto refusing to sanction a low-cost deal for the £67 million winger.

Liverpool’s chances of signing Porto midfielder Luis Diaz this month have been severely harmed.

Manchester United, along with some of Europe’s biggest clubs, may now steal a chase.

SunSport exclusively revealed earlier this month that the Reds were interested in signing the Colombian winger to add attacking power and depth to their squad.

Diaz, 24, has a £67 million release clause, but Liverpool were confident they could get him for much less.

However, SunSport understands that Porto will not budge unless the release clause is met, following the club’s decision to let two key players leave earlier this month.

Jesus Manuel Corona, a winger, has joined Sevilla for £2.5 million, while Sergio Oliveira, a midfielder, has joined Roma on a £1 million loan with a £12 million purchase option.

Porto are now desperate to avoid losing a third big name unless they are forced to use the release clause, which would allow them to replace him financially.

Liverpool, on the other hand, is unwilling to take that risk this month, preferring to assess their options in the summer before making a decision on Diaz.

Their decision to wait, however, could prove costly, with Manchester United keeping a close eye on one of Europe’s brightest prospects.

According to SunSport, a United scout attended a Porto game recently to watch Diaz, but they were not the only team with a representative present.

In attendance were scouts from Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Saint-Etienne, Rennes, Real Sociedad, and Sassuolo.

Diaz has 14 goals in 18 league games and two goals in six Champions League appearances this season.

Last season, he scored 11 goals and added six assists in all competitions for Porto, before going on to win the Copa America last summer.

He finished the tournament with four goals, tied for first place with Argentina’s Lionel Messi.

