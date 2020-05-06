Liverpool’s mayor calls for season to end as he fears ‘thousands’ of fans will meet at Anfield

Liverpool have slammed mayor Joe Anderson after he called for the Premier League season to end as fans congregating around Anfield would render the situation ‘farcical’.

‘Project Restart’ has earmarked June 8 for a return to action with games played behind closed doors and extensive safety measures taken amid the coronavirus crisis.

Liverpool are just two points from winning the title and a massive 25 points clear of Manchester City but Anderson expressed concerns earlier on Thursday about the plans to finish the campaign.

He told BBC Sport: ‘Even if it was behind closed doors, there’d be many thousands of people who would turn up outside Anfield.

‘There’s not many people who would respect what we were saying and stay away from the ground, a lot of people would come to celebrate so I think it’s a non-starter.

‘I think it would be really difficult for the police to keep people apart and maintain social distancing if they were going to celebrate outside Anfield, it would be farcical.

‘The police are right to be concerned about that as we are here in the city, and public health officials are also concerned about that, so we’d ask the Premier League and government to take into account all of these concerns that we have.’

Anderson, a lifelong Everton fan, added: ‘I think the best thing to do is to actually end the season.’

More than 300 people have died from coronavirus in Liverpool hospitals so far and Anderson believes health has to be the priority.

‘It isn’t just about Liverpool – they’ve clearly won the league – they deserve it, they should be crowned league champions.

‘The bottom line is, though, this is about health and safety and people’s lives and I think football should have to come second in regards to making a choice here.’

But Liverpool expressed their disappointment in a statement on Thursday afternoon: ‘As a club, we are aware of and disappointed by comments attributed to mayor Joe Anderson.

‘As well as a lack of evidence to support such claims, we would also point to recent discussions with mayor Anderson relating to the possibility of any behind-closed-doors football, which concluded that it is important that key stakeholders across the city continue to engage and work collaboratively.

‘In recent weeks, we have engaged with supporters’ groups who have informed us of their determination to respect social distancing measures and, in the event of a resumption of football being announced, we would continue to work with them and other key stakeholders in keeping with our collective desire to achieve this crucial objective.

‘As part of our ongoing operations, we are in regular contact with the mayor and his office and we hope these conversations can continue.

‘In the meantime, our primary focus remains responding to the humanitarian crisis which continues to unfold and in particular providing ongoing support to various NHS initiatives and those experiencing food poverty and social isolation.’

The current plan is for clubs to start training again in small groups on May 11 after a coronavirus tests the weekend before.

They would then resume normal training in full on May 18 and have three weeks to prepare for the first competitive matches.

The government would have to approve those plans and that is in doubt due to Boris Johnson’s intention to extend the lockdown until June.

Many Liverpool fans will be desperate to hear whether ‘Project Restart’ is given the green light or see if Anderson’s concerns are in line with government fears over a return to action.