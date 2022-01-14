Liverpool’s most important player isn’t Mo Salah or Virgil van Dijk, as statistics show.

In fact, an absent Reds star is the key to their red-hot form.

Salah and Van Dijk are two of the best players in the world, each worth well over £150 million.

However, according to Snack Media’s statistics, Thiago is the player who almost always ensures Liverpool’s victory when he plays.

This season, Jurgen Klopp’s team has started the Spaniard nine times and has won each time.

However, the Merseysiders have only won once in the six games they’ve had to play without him since last month.

They have drawn four games and lost one, a 1-0 loss at Leicester.

Thiago has been sidelined since sustaining a hip injury against Newcastle on December 16.

He was expected to miss the rest of the season at first.

However, following his side’s FA Cup victory over Shrewbury Town, Klopp dismissed such suggestions.

“He didn’t train this week,” the German explained, “but we expect him to return tomorrow to do rehab work, and then we’ll see.”

“No, he’s not out until the end of the season at all,” says the coach.

After his September 2020 transfer from Bayern Munich, Reds fans took a while to warm up to the 46-cap centre-midfielder.

And opposition supporters still hold a negative opinion of him.

