Liverpool’s shambolic 0-0 draw with Chelsea demonstrated why they will not be crowned Premier League champions.

Liverpool’s shambolic 0-0 draw with Chelsea demonstrated why they will not win the Premier League.

The Reds are both a compliment and an insult as the best team to watch in the title race.

Control is something that all managers are obsessed with.

It’s all well and good to put on a show, but the league winner will be the team that controls games the best, both with and without the ball.

It’s what makes Manchester City so good under Pep Guardiola.

Liverpool is a unique city.

Their majesty stems from a lack of control, at least in the eyes of a neutral observer.

While Manchester City performs in a classical symphony, Liverpool clash, clang, and crash their way forward.

You could imagine Liverpool conceding or scoring a goal in the next 30 seconds at any point this season, but you wouldn’t be able to predict how it would happen.

That’s enough to beat most teams.

The majority of their opponents are deafened by Jurgen Klopp’s assembling of a group of players with such prodigious talent (and demonstrating his ability to improve them).

However, every now and then, a team shows up intent on going head-to-head with Liverpool.

That’s when the real fun begins.

Fabinho and N’Golo Kante, who now join Rodri as two of the Premier League’s three defensive midfield maestros, must have exchanged a desperate look and raised an eyebrow during the first half of the frantic draw at Stamford Bridge, personifying the “Ah s__t, here we go again” meme.

When everyone around you is hell-bent on losing their minds and having a good time doing it, there’s only so much control you can exert.

This was a fantastic, raucous Premier League advertisement.

Chelsea got off to a fast start and caused problems for Liverpool, celebrating their moral victory by conceding two goals to two sensational forwards who Liverpool – and the Premier League as a whole – will be sad to lose for the next six weeks.

Mohamed Salah played a psychological prank on Marcos Alonso with a weaving run without the ball and a stabbed finish with it after Sadio Mane showed Christian Pulisic how to round a goalkeeper.

However, it demonstrates why Liverpool will come up short in the end.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Liverpool’s chaotic draw at Chelsea showed why they won’t be Premier League champions