Liverpool’s shambolic 0-0 draw with Chelsea demonstrated why they will not win the Premier League.

The Reds are the best team to watch in the title race, which is a compliment and an insult at the same time.

Control is something that managers are obsessed with.

Putting on a show is fine, but the team that wins the league will be the one that controls games the best, both with and without the ball.

It’s what makes Manchester City so good under Pep Guardiola, and it almost goes without saying.

Liverpool is a unique city.

Their majesty stems from a lack of control, at least from a neutral’s perspective.

Liverpool clash, clang, and crash their way forward while Manchester City purrs their way through matches like a classical symphony.

You could imagine Liverpool conceding or scoring a goal within the next 30 seconds at any point this season, but you wouldn’t be able to predict how.

Against most opponents, that is more than enough to win.

For the majority of their opponents, Jurgen Klopp has assembled a group of players with such prodigious talent (and proven himself capable of improving them) that the noise is deafening.

However, every now and then, a team will arrive with the intention of going head to head with Liverpool.

Then the real fun begins.

Fabinho and N’Golo Kante, who joined Rodri as two of the Premier League’s three defensive midfield maestros, must have exchanged a desperate look and raised an eyebrow during the first half of the frantic draw at Stamford Bridge, personifying the “Ah s__t, here we go again” meme.

When everyone around you is intent on losing their minds and having a good time doing it, there’s only so much controlling you can do.

This was a fantastic, raucous Premier League advertisement.

Chelsea got off to a fast start and caused problems for Liverpool, celebrating their moral victory by conceding two goals to two sensational forwards who Liverpool – and the Premier League as a whole – will be sad to lose for the next six weeks.

Mohamed Salah played a psychological prank on Marcos Alonso with a weaving run without the ball and a stabbed finish with it after Sadio Mane showed Christian Pulisic how to round a goalkeeper.

But, in the end, it demonstrates why Liverpool will come up short.

