Liverpool’s TAA reveals whether he sees himself as a one-club man

Trent Alexander-Arnold says leaving Liverpool is “not something” he has ever thought about.

Liverpool have raced away with the Premier League this season and currently hold a 25-point lead going into the final stages of the campaign, with Alexander-Arnold contributing two goals and 12 assists to the cause.

The England international has been hailed as one of the best in the world at right-back recently and Liverpool will be desperate to hang onto him for many years to come.

OPINION: Why Man City should want Liverpool to win title…

And when asked whether he could emulate Steven Gerrard and stay at one club for the majority of his career, Alexander-Arnold told GQ: “Yeah, I can imagine that.

“[Leaving]’s not something I’ve ever really thought about.

“I’ve always loved Liverpool. I’ve always supported them. I’ve always played for them. So, I’ve never had that reason to think about it.

“Yeah, still now, I wouldn’t sit there in my room and daydream about playing somewhere else.

“Right now, I’m a Liverpool player. I love the club more than anything. I love everything about it. I love the fans, the people. I love the city.

“So, no, why would I think about that?”