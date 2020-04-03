Liverpool’s Van Dijk reveals the only match he’s watched back in lockdown

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk says the only match he’s watched back since being in lockdown was one of the first matches he played in Holland.

The Dutch defender has been a key cog in Jurgen Klopp’s machine that has steamrolled its way into a 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League, which is currently suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Van Dijk started off his career at Eredivisie side Groningen before his path via Celtic and Southampton eventually took him to Liverpool.

Van Dijk told Liverpool’s official website: “I don’t watch too much football, to be fair. Especially from this season I didn’t watch any particular game back, if I’m honest. I don’t know why, it’s just how it is.

“I saw only one game back of me when I played one of my first games in Holland, that was on TV, when I played at right-back. I couldn’t believe what I was doing at that time! I watched that game back because I was 18 or 19 at the time and I didn’t watch that game back since that time.

“It was on TV and I watched it back. I miss watching football and obviously playing football but it’s a bit of a difficult one I think. I didn’t watch any of the Liverpool games this year, I have seen a couple on social media, some highlights – it’s nice to see and a good feeling to get. But, apart from that, not really.”

On how he’s been coping, Van Dijk added: “Obviously it has been very surreal, a bit crazy. You have never experienced things like this before, you see these kinds of things in TV shows or films, things that you never really come up against.

“The reality is it’s just a crazy time right now. The most important thing is everyone’s safety, that’s the main thing and the most important thing right now.

“Yeah (Van Dijk’s family are currently fit and healthy), as long as we’re together, that’s the most important thing. Staying home, staying together and being healthy – that’s the main thing and everyone is coping.”

