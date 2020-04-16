Lleida believes the new promotion system is unfair and issues a notice to the Federation

A mess in sight after the decision of the Federation (RFEF) to draw up a plan to end the season in non-professional football in which all those who were not among the top four in the competition were left out of the fight for promotion classification.

In the case of Lleida, which has already announced its intention to go to court if the RFEF continues with its intention to end the season in this abrupt way. “We believe that we cannot be deprived of our right to work and that it is a comparative grievance with other colleagues. We are that the union AFE manifests in what sense it is positioned, “says the club in a statement.

It was clear that Rfef’s decision to end the league in 2B with an express playoff was going to be a hassle because the interests of the clubs do not match. First team that warns of possible legal actions if carried out. pic.twitter.com/3VQgywvBj5 – Jorge Abizanda (@JorgeAbizanda) April 16, 2020

In it, they allude that if it is possible to play soccer, it will be possible in all categories and not only in a few, and that the way to end that season devised by the RFEF is arbitrary. Therefore, they reserve the right to exercise legal actions to preserve the rights of the entity.

The Catalan team is one of the first to raise its voice against the Federation, although it is not the only one. “We are annoyed because, even securing the Copa del Rey, we had the illusion of being higher, the illusion of reaching the Playoff”, regretted Vélez de Mendizabal, Amorebieta coach, not being able to fight for something he assumed “was difficult, 5 points ”, but they faced“ with a good schedule and a good inertia of the last matches ”. .